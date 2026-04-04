Ta'Niya Latson's double-double leads South Carolina women's basketball to stunning upset of UConn

Three years after South Carolina’s quest for an undefeated season came to an end in the national semifinal, the Gamecocks sent previously undefeated UConn home early with a 62-48 loss.

Entering the game, UConn was the second-highest scoring team in the country, and South Carolina was the third-highest, each averaging over 87 points per game. But you wouldn’t have guessed that inside Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday.

South Carolina shot just 37.5% while UConn shot a season-low 31.1%. UConn shot just 6-21 from three, and 66.7% from the line. South Carolina was just 2-6 from three, but 18-22 from the foul line.

UConn started 5-10 from the floor and led 11-4 midway through the first quarter, but then the Huskies went cold. They scored just four points the rest of the quarter and just 11 points in the second quarter.

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“I just thought that we made it real difficult for them to get clean looks,” Dawn Staley said. “We made them put the ball on the floor. That’s disruption to UConn, because they like they’re a passing team, they like to assist. They did get 15 assists on 19 field goals. If they’re allowed to play that way throughout an entire game, they win, they win. I thought our players just locked in once we built a little lead, we got suggestions from coaches as to should we change our defense, start switching everything. I’m like, No, this is what is working. Let’s continue to do what’s working. We just created a lot of disruption. I didn’t really realize they didn’t score a point in the last four or five minutes. I was just really concentrating on coaching our team up and just try to score more points because they can generate points in a short period of time.”

South Carolina chipped away at the deficit and tied the game at the end of the first quarter and trailed by just two at halftime.

In the second half, South Carolina focused on getting the ball inside for easier baskets. Madina Okot started the half with a game-tying layup. Then Raven Johnson stole the ball from Ashlynn Shade near midcourt and took it in for the go-ahead layup.

South Carolina started the third quarter on a 16-4 run to take a 40-30 lead with three minutes left.

But the Gamecocks couldn’t control the ball on back-to-back defensive scrambles, and Kayleigh Heckel and Blanca Quiñonez hit open threes. Johnson committed a turnover and Azzi Fudd hit a three to bring the Huskies within one point.

UConn started 5-10 from the floor and led 11-4 midway through the first quarter, but then the Huskies went cold. They scored just four points the rest of the quarter and just 11 points in the second quarter.

“I don’t know that we were as aggressive and as physical as we needed to be on the offensive end, you know? I thought on the defensive end we were. You don’t hold a team that’s averaging 90 points in the tournament to 62 unless you are,” Geno Auriemma said. “I guess we just weren’t aggressive enough on the offensive end to match.”

South Carolina chipped away at the deficit and tied the game at the end of the first quarter and trailed by just two at halftime.

In the second half, South Carolina focused on getting the ball inside for easier baskets. Madina Okot started the half with a game-tying layup. Then Raven Johnson stole the ball from Ashlynn Shade near midcourt and took it in for the go-ahead layup.

South Carolina started the third quarter on a 16-4 run to take a 40-30 lead with three minutes left.

“Coach was pretty mad going into the half,” Latson said. “She was yelling, Meet the moment, meet the moment. We couldn’t be scared to play on this stage, especially against UConn. They were undefeated. But we had to keep fighting. We were obviously down by two points and we were playing into their hands. In the locker room we talked about staying together, playing our game, getting defensive stops. I feel like we did that.”

But the Gamecocks couldn’t control the ball on back-to-back defensive scrambles, and Kayleigh Heckel and Blanca Quiñonez hit open threes. Johnson committed a turnover, and Azzi Fudd hit a three-pointer to bring the Huskies within one point with a minute left in the third quarter.

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Tessa Johnson drew a foul and made both free throws, and then hit a baseline jumper before the end of the quarter, and South Carolina had answered the run.

UConn pulled back within two points, but then Maddy McDaniel scored in transition. Then she got a defensive stop, and UConn left Agot Makeer open for a long three. National Player of the Year Sarah Strong answered with a three-pointer to make the score 51-47 with 4:39 left.

UConn didn’t make another basket.

South Carolina scored the next 11 points, with seven coming on free throws. UConn missed its last five shot attempts and 11 of its last 12.

“I think our defense is pretty elite,” Makeer said. “We were super prepared by all of our coaches. I think we all wanted this really bad. We were just ready.”

Latson scored the first four points for South Carolina and finished with a game-high 16 points and tied her career-high with 11 rebounds.

“I knew I had to impact the game in any way I could,” Latson said. “I wanted this win. Whether that was rebounding, scoring, assisting, I was going to do what I had to do. The balls were coming my way, so I had to grab ’em and snag ’em.”

With her third basket of the game, Joyce Edwards set the South Carolina single-season scoring record. She passed Katrina Anderson, who had 754 points in 34 games in 1977-78. Edwards finished with 11 points and eight rebounds and has 760 in 39 games.

Notes:

Former Gamecock Aliyah Boston and future Gamecock Jerzy Robinson attended the game. Boston sat with Flava Flav. Deebo Samuel, and Shane Beamer were also at the game. … UConn was held below 50 points for just the third time in 171 NCAA Tournament teams. South Carolina held UConn to 49 points in the 2022 national championship game. Vanderbilt held UConn to 47 points in 1992. … At halftime, Alicia Tournebize’s mother, Isabelle Fijalkowski, was honored for being inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Dawn Staley and the 1996 Olympic team were honored for being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. … Chloe Kitts and Adhel Tac did not dress for the game. Tournebize and Ayla McDowell did not play. … Dawn Staley’s outfit: Staley wore a black blazer with a Gamecock pin.