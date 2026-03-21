South Carolina women's basketball: Ta'Niya Latson's over-the-head pass steals the show

Joyce Edwards and Ta’Niya Latson double-teamed Southern’s Jocelyn Tate near midcourt. Edwards poked the basketball free, and Latson chased it down. She got spun around, with her back to the basket, but she knew Edwards must be running the other way.

So Latson threw the ball over her head, making sure she put enough air under the lob for Edwards to find it.

“I knew she was down there somewhere,” Latson said. “I threw it up behind my head. You know what? I’ma just do it. That’s what happened.”

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Edwards was jogging the other way, not expecting a pass. But as soon as she saw the ball in the air, Edwards adjusted course and sprinted toward the ball, grabbing it for a layup.

“I feel like we always find each other in transition,” Edwards said. “So it was nothing unexpected.”

Latson couldn’t stop laughing. She knew that if her pass had missed, Dawn Staley would have been furious. But it worked.

“Ta’Niya has done it before, and probably to Joyce,” Staley said. “It’s just players out there playing, just feeding off the moment. I don’t think Ta’Niya does it in a gym that’s not full of people. I think she played a little bit to the crowd, and the crowd really celebrated the move. It was just another play for me. I’m glad we didn’t turn it over.”

The crowd loved it. Latson’s teammates loved it. But only the crowd was surprised.

“Ooh, it was nice,” Raven Johnson said. “But Ta’Niya does that. It was exciting, but Ta’Niya does that.”

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“Nothing new,” Ayla McDowell said.

Enjoy it anyway.