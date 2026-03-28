South Carolina women's basketball: Ta'Niyah Latson and the Gamecocks start fast and rout Oklahoma

South Carolina jumped on Oklahoma from the opening tipoff and rode big scoring days from the backcourt to a 94-68 win over Oklahoma.

South Carolina has relied on fast starts in the NCAA Tournament, and Saturday’s Sweet 16 game continued that trend. Against Southern in the first round, South Carolina opened the game with a 15-0 run. In the second round against Southern Cal, it was a 13-0 run to begin the game. Against Oklahoma, it was a 10-0 run.

Oklahoma handed South Carolina its only regular-season conference loss this year, and the consensus from players was that they were not fully focused mentally or physically, and let the Sooners take the game to them, not the other way around. They made sure to take the game to Oklahoma on Saturday.

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Madina Okot won the opening toss, and Ta’Niya Latson banked in a runner. Latson hit a three on the next possession, and after a bucket from Raven Johnson, added three free throws to give the Gamecocks a 10-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

South Carolina played at a deliberate pace, determined not to get into a running game with Oklahoma. Latson and Johnson, the former high school teammates, continued to pour it on.

Latson scored 18 of her game-high 28 points in the first half. She was 7-11 from the floor and a perfect 10-10 from the foul line while also adding a team-high five assists and playing tough defense.

Johnson scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half. Along with Agot Makeer, she frustrated Oklahoma guard Aaliyah Chavez.

Chavez scored 15 of her 26 points in overtime during the first meeting. Chavez finished with 21 this time, but she started the game 3-12 and finished 8-21 and 3-11 from three.

Tessa Johnson added 14 points, with 11 coming in the third quarter to hold off Oklahoma’s attempt at a comeback. Along with her defense, Makeer added 10 points and three assists.

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Ragan Beers dominated South Carolina in the first game, but Okot and South Carolina controlled the paint this time. Beers had 14 points and eight rebounds, but Okot had nine points and 12 rebounds.

This story will be updated…