South Carolina women's basketball guard Tessa Johnson reaches 1000 career points but values team success over milestones

The South Carolina women’s basketball program is back in the Final Four after knocking off the TCU Horned Frogs, 78-52, to reach the semifinal round for the sixth year in a row.

Along the way on Monday night, guard Tessa Johnson managed to reach a major career milestone. In the big win, the junior sharpshooter eclipsed the 1000-point mark for her career.

As one might expect from Johnson, she reached 1000 points with a 3-point attempt from the wing. Points 998, 999, and 1000 came on one of four made jump shots in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Johnson was asked about her statistical achievement.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

“I did not know that … I’m not going to lie, I didn’t even know about it,” Johnson said of reaching 1000 points. “But I don’t really care, as long as we won the game.”

And win the game, South Carolina certainly did.

Though the final score didn’t indicate it, the contest was within striking distance at the start of the fourth quarter. TCU trailed by just eight points before the Gamecocks exploded for a 29-11 advantage in the period, led by Johnson’s 11 points.

Though she downplayed her own efforts and her newly reached milestone, she did not downplay what the Gamecocks had done in beating a strong TCU squad. Instead, in typical Tessa Johnson fashion, she elected to talk up her teammates rather than her own personal accomplishments.

She was particularly pleased with a big game from freshman wing Agot Makeer. Makeer scored 18 points off the bench and added four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Johnson sang her praises.

“I kept saying earlier that I’m very proud of her,” Johnson said. “She’s just been putting in the work, and she’s been trusting her process. Everyone’s process and journey is different. She’s been being patient. We keep telling her that her time is coming. She’s showing it out there now.”

Tessa Johnson joined fellow Gamecock guard, senior Raven Johnson, in reaching 1000 career points during this NCAA Tournament. The elder Johnson also earned the Sacramento 4 Regional Most Outstanding Player award. The younger Johnson expressed her pride in the USC point guard’s play.

“I’m proud of her. She deserves it,” she said. “Like everyone knows, she’s a winner. And you can see it out there. She’s very passionate about what she does.”

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Carolina’s Final Four berth will create a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament National Championship Game. The Gamecocks will do battle with the UConn Huskies in Phoenix, Arizona. The national semifinal will take place on Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m. (Eastern). ESPN will broadcast the game, while the ESPN app makes it available via streaming.

The winner of that matchup will draw the winner of Texas and UCLA for the national title on Sunday. The Longhorns have beaten the Gamecocks in two of three matchups this season, including in the SEC Tournament final. USC hasn’t played UCLA this season, but the Bruins won big in a neutral-site matchup last year.