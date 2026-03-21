South Carolina women's basketball: Tessa Johnson has learned to embrace "Tournament Tessa"

It’s the postseason, which everyone knows means it is Tournament Tessa time. The nickname was bestowed on Tessa Johnson in 2024, when the unassuming freshman morphed into one of South Carolina’s most important players during its national championship run.

Johnson had another productive postseason last year and was South Carolina’s leading scorer for the second consecutive national championship game.

But Johnson also made a startling confession. She didn’t particularly like her nickname.

“I would like me to play like Tournament Tessa stinking every single game,” she told me during the NCAA Tournament. “And I need to be more consistent throughout the season. If I was consistent throughout the season and also (added on) in the tournament, then I would like Tournament Tessa.”

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That wasn’t new. I asked her several times during the 2024 postseason (The earliest reference I could find was during the Sweet 16 game against Indiana, but I think it started earlier) if we should call her “Tournament Tessa.” She always resisted. She finally relented after scoring a team-high 15 points against Oregon State in the Elite Eight.

“No! (giggles) No,” Johnson said initially. “I mean, you can if you’d like.”

By then, it was too late. Everyone used it. Even Dawn Staley used it as shorthand for when Johnson played more aggressively.

At the SEC Tournament, after Johnson scored 15 points on 3-4 shooting from three to break out of a minor slump to end the season, Raven Johnson cued it up.

“It’s March,” Raven Johnson said. “They call her Tournament Tessa.”

This season was easily Johnson’s best season. She became a full-time starter and averaged career highs in points (12.9), rebounds (3.3), assists (2.5), three-pointers attempted (179), made (79), and percentage (.441). She had legacy games against Louisville, Texas, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt, and went viral when a desperate Kim Mulkey begged LSU, “Who can guard Tessa?”

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She was able to eliminate much of the inconsistency. Johnson scored in double figures in all but eight games, and at least half of those were blowouts where she didn’t play her usual minutes. She ended up leading the SEC in three-point shooting percentage and was named second-team all-SEC.

“She has played a lot more consistently than she had the first two years,” Staley said. “I think that has to do with just the amount of experience she has and the amount of playing time that she’s getting. I do think it’s due to the work that she’s put in. She’s stronger this year than she was at the end of last year, and she was intentional about working with Molly (Binetti) and doing the things that she needs to do to not get beat down because it’s a long season. It’s very physical. If you can remember last year, she was very thin. Very thin. I do think she falls on the floor a lot more than I would like, but imagine if she didn’t have — I don’t want to say this word because she might just go off the deep end again with overanalyzing but she’s got a little more girth to her than she did last year.”

Johnson felt the same way. She has been pleased with her improvement and consistency. Then she made another confession.

“I feel like I have been playing a little more consistent,” Johnson said. “I feel like I could always do better, but I looked at the name Tournament Tessa a little bit differently now, and I kind of switched my perspective and feel like I’m able to get ready for the tournament also.”

Does that mean that Tournament Tessa still has an extra gear for the postseason?

“I guess,” she said. “We’ll see.”

Staley was nodding her head intently while Johnson said that, trying to will some confidence into the junior.

“I think Tessa just overanalyzes things at times, and (the nickname is) one of them. I think it’s a term of endearment that she needs to embrace a little bit more because not very many players can rise to the challenge of post-season play, and we know Tessa can do that,” Staley said. “I do think we’ll see, hopefully and prayerfully, we’ll see Tournament Tessa.”