South Carolina women's basketball: Tessa Johnson leads the point guard race

For the last three seasons, Tessa Johnson has prepared to be the emergency point guard for South Carolina. Consider this an emergency.

With presumptive starting point guard Maddy McDaniel still away from the team, sources tell GamecockCentral that Johnson has emerged as the likely point guard following summer workouts.

That isn’t unexpected. Johnson has the most experience of anyone in the running for the position, and South Carolina has been quietly preparing her in case a situation like this arose.

In high school, Johnson ran the team. She was the point guard when she led St. Michael-Albertville High School to the 2023 Minnesota state championship, upsetting powerhouse Hopkins in the title game.

High school point guards are a little like high school quarterbacks – it’s usually the team’s best player, not necessarily a true point guard. But Johnson has been quick to point out that she didn’t become a three-point specialist until college. That only happened because it was what South Carolina needed.

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“I kind of made myself a three-point shooter,” Johnson said in October of 2025. “I didn’t really attack as much as I can and stuff like that.”

As is often the case for freshmen, South Carolina tried to limit Johnson’s responsibilities during her rookie campaign. With veterans Raven Johnson and Te-Hina Paopao running the point, South Carolina moved Johnson off the ball.

But that changed in the fourth quarters of blowouts – and there were a lot of blowouts in the undefeated 2023-24 season. Fellow freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley got most of the attention, but it was Johnson who was running the show.

“I’ve played point a couple of times, and in practice, I’ve been running a little point,” Johnson said after the first game of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. “In games like that, we need Pao and Raven to rest a little bit. We need someone to run the point. And I think it helps me overall, like seeing the floor. In the future, maybe I’ll have to run point.”

It continued into Johnson’s sophomore season. There’s not a lot of pressure in running things when you’re up 20 or 30 points, and both teams have emptied their bench. But the situation changed last season when Johnson saw her most extensive work at point guard.

McDaniel missed seven games last season. In her absence, Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, and Agot Makeer shared the backup point guard duties by committee. Johnson became a more complete player in the process. Her experience also began to show, and she was named second-team All-SEC.

“Tessa’s been building towards being this type of guard for the past two years,” Dawn Staley said. “She just really got serious. I don’t think she liked her sophomore season, so it’s on the player. It really is on the player to understand who they are, what they can be, pour into and put the work in. Tessa puts the work in.”

Before McDaniel took time away from the team, that same group, minus Latson, who is now in the WNBA, was expected to handle the backup point guard duties again this season. But that changed when McDaniel stepped away.

At least for now (and it’s important to remember that teams are not allowed to do full team practices during the summer), Johnson appears to have the job, with Makeer and freshman Jerzy Robinson as her backups.

Kevin Miller contributed to this story.