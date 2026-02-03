South Carolina women's basketball: The 3-2-1 - Clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from a week on the road

South Carolina swept a pair of conference road games last week. We look at the clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from the week.

Three Clutch Players

Joyce Edwards

at Auburn: 24 minutes*, 20 points, 5 rebounds

at Texas A&M: 33 minutes*, 28 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists

Edwards had a good game against Auburn, but she was fantastic against Texas A&M. She scored 14 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter after the Aggies had closed to within 55-51. It was the third time in the past three weeks that she had possibly the best game of her career.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Tessa Johnson

at Auburn: 25 minutes*, 13 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 3-8 3PT

at Texas A&M: 36 minutes*, 19 points, 3 rebounds, 5-11 3PT

Johnson has quietly put together one of the best guard seasons by a Gamecock in a long time. She was the only Gamecock other than Edwards to score in double figures last week, and she caught fire in the first quarter against Texas A&M, scoring 12 points on 4-4 shooting.

Maddy McDaniel

at Auburn: 28 minutes, 9 points, 6 assists, 4 steals, 2 rebounds

at Texas A&M: 31 minutes*, 7 points, 3 assists, 3 steals, rebound

McDaniel has become a reliable player in the second half of her sophomore season. She gets to the rim, she sets up her teammates, and she creates turnovers. McDaniel got her first career start against the Aggies.

Two Burning Questions

1. How long will Ta’Niya Latson and Agot Makeer be out?

South Carolina has gotten by without them before, but not at the same time. Both were out against Texas A&M, and their absence was obvious. South Carolina committed an uncharacteristic 17 turnovers, only got 12 fast break points, and only had two players score double figures.

Mississippi State is up next, and it is definitely not a pushover. But South Carolina really needs Latson and Makeer’s ball-handling and playmaking ability next Sunday against Tennessee and its full-court press.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

2. What’s wrong with the post players?

Madina Okot responded well to the lineup change against Vanderbilt, but she wasn’t much of a factor in the last two games. She wasn’t alone. Adhel Tac, Maryam Dauda, and Alicia Tournebize have also struggled to make much of an impact.

Perhaps because the games were against a pair of overwhelmed opponents, Dawn Staley was trying to force-feed Tournebize to get her up to speed, or maybe she just wanted to spread out the minutes. But it seems like playing all four to see if one has a hot hand has disrupted everyone’s rhythm.

One Favorite Play

Nothing like a steal and a layup (plus a foul that the officials probably ignored so the game could end) to cap off a dominant fourth quarter. It feels like we’re watching Edwards make The Leap.