South Carolina women's basketball: The 3-2-1 - Clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from a week on the road
South Carolina swept a pair of conference road games last week. We look at the clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from the week.
Three Clutch Players
Joyce Edwards
at Auburn: 24 minutes*, 20 points, 5 rebounds
at Texas A&M: 33 minutes*, 28 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists
Edwards had a good game against Auburn, but she was fantastic against Texas A&M. She scored 14 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter after the Aggies had closed to within 55-51. It was the third time in the past three weeks that she had possibly the best game of her career.
Tessa Johnson
at Auburn: 25 minutes*, 13 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 3-8 3PT
at Texas A&M: 36 minutes*, 19 points, 3 rebounds, 5-11 3PT
Johnson has quietly put together one of the best guard seasons by a Gamecock in a long time. She was the only Gamecock other than Edwards to score in double figures last week, and she caught fire in the first quarter against Texas A&M, scoring 12 points on 4-4 shooting.
Maddy McDaniel
at Auburn: 28 minutes, 9 points, 6 assists, 4 steals, 2 rebounds
at Texas A&M: 31 minutes*, 7 points, 3 assists, 3 steals, rebound
McDaniel has become a reliable player in the second half of her sophomore season. She gets to the rim, she sets up her teammates, and she creates turnovers. McDaniel got her first career start against the Aggies.
Two Burning Questions
1. How long will Ta’Niya Latson and Agot Makeer be out?
South Carolina has gotten by without them before, but not at the same time. Both were out against Texas A&M, and their absence was obvious. South Carolina committed an uncharacteristic 17 turnovers, only got 12 fast break points, and only had two players score double figures.
Mississippi State is up next, and it is definitely not a pushover. But South Carolina really needs Latson and Makeer’s ball-handling and playmaking ability next Sunday against Tennessee and its full-court press.
2. What’s wrong with the post players?
Madina Okot responded well to the lineup change against Vanderbilt, but she wasn’t much of a factor in the last two games. She wasn’t alone. Adhel Tac, Maryam Dauda, and Alicia Tournebize have also struggled to make much of an impact.
Perhaps because the games were against a pair of overwhelmed opponents, Dawn Staley was trying to force-feed Tournebize to get her up to speed, or maybe she just wanted to spread out the minutes. But it seems like playing all four to see if one has a hot hand has disrupted everyone’s rhythm.
One Favorite Play
Nothing like a steal and a layup (plus a foul that the officials probably ignored so the game could end) to cap off a dominant fourth quarter. It feels like we’re watching Edwards make The Leap.