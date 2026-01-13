South Carolina women's basketball: The 3-2-1 - Clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from last week

South Carolina is still undefeated in the SEC after two weeks. Here are the clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from week two.

Three Clutch Players

Raven Johnson

at Arkansas: 21 minutes*, 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

vs Georgia: 29 minutes*, 10 points, 8 rebounds, assist

With Ta’Niya Latson still sidelined by a sprained left ankle, Johnson was more of a scorer against Arkansas. She averaged 16.0 points in the three games Latson missed. Latson was back against Georgia, so Johnson didn’t look to score as much. But when the offense stagnated in the second half, and Georgia made a run, Johnson hit a couple of clutch baskets to calm the Gamecocks.

Madina Okot

at Arkansas: 21 minutes*, 15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks

vs Georgia: 25 minutes*, 14 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, steal

Okot wasn’t dominant in either game, but she was steady and just keeps putting up double-doubles. Nobody is complaining about a double-double.

Agot Makeer

at Arkansas: 31 minutes*, 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, block

vs Georgia: 24 minutes, 8 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks, steal

Earlier this season, Makeer was just starting to find her footing before missing five games while in concussion protocol. When she returned, Makeer was quickly forced into the starting lineup due to Latson’s injury. The results have been inconsistent, but with each game that passes the is more good and less bad, especially on the defensive end.

Two Burning Questions

1. What’s the deal with the lazy Sunday games?

As the saying goes, “Once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, three times is a trend.” We’re at a coincidence with back-to-back sub-standard performances on a Sunday. In both games, South Carolina’s offense got sped up and performed significantly under its season averages. This weekend, South Carolina steps out of conference at Coppin State, so it won’t be a true test. But the next Sunday game is against currently undefeated Vanderbilt, so the Gamecocks had better hope it doesn’t become a trend.

2. Can South Carolina correct the problems from the Las Vegas loss to Texas?

South Carolina played well enough to win, losing 66-64 on a last-second shot from Rori Harmon. But the Gamecocks didn’t rebound well in the fourth quarter, missed some crucial free throws and layups, and struggled to guard Madison Booker when primary defender Raven Johnson needed a breather.

One Favorite Play

There isn’t anything particularly remarkable about this play. But it was so good to get Ta’Niya Latson back on the court and even better to get a taste of the Latson/Joyce Edwards transition game that had been missing.