South Carolina women's basketball: The 3-2-1 - Clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from last week

South Carolina beat Texas and Coppin State last week, winning games at opposite ends of the spectrum. We look at the clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from the week.

Three Clutch Players

Joyce Edwards

vs Texas: 38 minutes*, 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 8-9 FTs

at Coppin State: 25 minutes*, 26 points, 5 steals, 3 rebounds

Edwards didn’t shoot well against Texas, but she didn’t get deterred. She manufactured a team-high 14 points, including the go-ahead three-point play. On Madina Okot’s crucial three-pointer, Texas was so concerned about Edwards that the Longhorns were willing to leave Okot wide open. After missing two critical free throws in the first matchup against Texas, Edwards went 8-9 on Thursday. She also had more points than minutes played against Coppin State.

Raven Johnson

vs Texas: 31 minutes*, 10 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, block

at Coppin State: 15 minutes*, 3 points, 4 assists, 2 steals

Johnson was magnificent against Texas. She scored back-to-back baskets to close out the win and was responsible for 12 of South Carolina’s 20 fourth-quarter points. Johnson didn’t play much in the blowout at Coppin State, but still dished out four assists. Last week, she moved into fifth-place on the Gamecocks’ career assists list.

Tessa Johnson

vs Texas: 28 minutes*, 13 points, 2 rebounds, 3-4 3PT

at Coppin State: 25 minutes*, 17 points, 4 assists, 2 steals, 5-8 3PT

Against Georgia, Johnson had just three points on 1-9 shooting. It was the first time this season that you could say she had a bad game, and she bounced back in a big way. Johnson shot 9- 17 last week, including 8-12 from three. Her five threes against Coppin State tied her career-high.

Two Burning Questions

1. Can South Carolina get Madina Okot playing free again?

Okot had the play of the week with her three against Texas, and grabbed 12 rebounds against Coppin State, so there was a lot of good. But Okot didn’t record a double-double in either game, and she is visibly pressing. Dawn Staley alluded to some mental hurdles Okot is dealing with, and you can see where she might be trying to be too perfect. With a game against Oklahoma’s Raegan Beers on deck, South Carolina needs a big game from Okot.

2. Are the Gamecocks ready for the upcoming week?

Because of all the new faces, coupled with seemingly never-ending injuries, it felt like South Carolina spent the entire season building up to last week’s Texas game. Ready or not, that was when they had to have their A game ready. They got a recovery/get right game against Coppin State, and now face one of their toughest weeks of the season, at no. 16 Oklahoma and then hosting undefeated no. 5 Vanderbilt. They need their A game for both.

One Favorite Play

No question. Madina Okot’s three.