South Carolina women's basketball: The 3-2-1 - Clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from last week

South Carolina notched two emphatic wins last week. We look at three clutch players, two burning questions, and a favorite play (or two) heading into a bye.

Three Clutch Players

Joyce Edwards

vs Mississippi State:24 minutes*, 21 points, six assists, rebound

vs Tennessee: 30 minutes*, 20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Against Mississippi State, Edwards became the fifth-fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. We’ve gotten so spoiled by her greatness that her performance against Tennessee barely got mentioned because it’s what we’ve come to expect.

W! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Madina Okot

vs Mississippi State: 30 minutes*, 10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, steal

vs Tennessee: 25 minutes*, 10 points, 15 rebounds, assist, steal, block

“I’m back,” Okot said on Sunday, completely modestly. She was only okay against Mississippi State, but after struggling for the previous month, getting a double-double gave her a much-needed confidence boost. It’s not easy to be a post player against Tennessee, with the five-out offense and pressing defense, but Okot notched another double-double and helped the Gamecocks dominate the glass. She was, indeed, back.

Ta’Niya Latson

vs Mississippi State: DNP

vs Tennessee: 29 minutes*, 21 points, 4 steals, assist, rebound

South Carolina hasn’t asked Latson to take over many games this season, but that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten how. It felt like she had much more than 21 points and four steals because the way she got them was so demoralizing to Tennessee.

Two Burning Questions

1. Will the Gamecocks ever be healthy?

After 26 games, South Carolina has been healthy at the start of just nine of them, and finished just six games healthy. That doesn’t even count Chloe Kitts, who is out for the season. In total, they have lost 44 player games to injury, three to suspension, and three more to Alicia Turnebize’s acclimation period. You wouldn’t normally give Coach of the Year to a coach whose team meets expectations, but if preseason pick South Carolina wins the SEC, Dawn Staley deserves serious consideration for guiding the Gamecocks through these ridiculous injuries.

2. Did the Gamecocks kick their bad habits, or were they just at home?

Since SEC play began, South Carolina has had a habit of playing down to the competition on the road. Last week, South Carolina pounced on both opponents and then stomped on their throats, to borrow one of Staley’s phrases. Has South Carolina really learned its lesson about letting lesser teams hang around? Or were those just two more home blowouts?

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

One Favorite Play

This one:

Due to technical difficulties, we were unable to clip Raven’s first (HUGE) bucket of the game. Please take this recreation we made in its place as our sincerest apology pic.twitter.com/KoPdvry0ru — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) February 8, 2026

Shoutout to social media guru Maddie Kyler for that one. But my actual favorite play was the Ali-oop against Mississippi State.

South Carolina has been trying to get that play to work since Alicia Tournebize’s second or third game in garnet and black, but something always went wrong. She would be late on the roll, or the pass would be off target.

This time, it finally worked, but with the twist that instead of shooting, Tournebize passed out of the double team to a cutting Adhel Tac for the layup.

That’s what makes the play so fun. All five players had a role in the basket. Madina Okot sets the screen to give Maddy McDaniel the passing angle and then floats out to the arc to keep the paint open. Ayla McDowell sets the screen to get Tournebize open on the roll. McDaniel passes to Tournebize, and when the defense collapses, Tac cuts to the rim for the layup.

That’s a beautiful play.