South Carolina women's basketball: The 3-2-1 -Clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from last week

South Carolina clinched its fifth consecutive SEC regular-season championship last week. Look back at the clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from the week.

Three Clutch Players

Madina Okot

at Alabama: 26 minutes*, 16 points, 16 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2-2 3PT

vs Ole Miss: 22 minutes*, 17 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3-3 3PT

Okot has made five straight three-point attempts. On Sunday, she became the first SEC player 6-6 or taller in the 21st century to make three three-pointers in a game. Her three-point shooting opens the court for everyone else, but even without the threes, she had a fantastic week. Okot is back to being that dominant big that she was for the first half of the season.

Joyce Edwards

at Alabama: 31 minutes*, 23 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals

vs Ole Miss: 28 minutes*, 21 points, 6 rebounds, 7-7 FTs

Edwards had an off night against LSU, so she bounced back with a couple of 20-point games. She also tied her career-high with 12 rebounds against Alabama. Edwards is closing in on one of the best individual seasons in program history.

Ta’Niya Latson

at Alabama: 27 minutes*, 10 points, 4 steals, 3 assists

vs Ole Miss: 20 minutes*, 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 6-8 FG

Latson didn’t have a lot of points last week. For most scorers, that would mean she wasn’t productive. But Latson has expanded her game so much this season that she doesn’t have to score to be effective.

Two Burning Questions

1. How will South Carolina play at Kentucky?

With all due respect to Missouri, South Carolina should easily clinch the outright SEC championship on Thursday. That would mean that, mathematically, South Carolina has nothing at stake on the final day of the regular season at Kentucky. Since Teonni Key returned from injury, Kentucky has been playing as well as anyone in the SEC. It will say a lot about the Gamecocks how they play in a hostile environment against a talented opponent with nothing on the line.

2. Are the Gamecocks peaking?

I asked this question last week, too. The evidence suggests yes. The Kentucky game will probably answer the question. Regardless, there isn’t much time left to hit the peak. In about three weeks, it’s now or never.

One Favorite Play

Honorable mention goes to all of the homemade “Who can guard Tessa?” shirts. Eventually, I’m sure there will be an official shirt released with Kim Mulkey’s viral question, but it won’t have the same charm as all the different amateur designs that popped up at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday. I asked one FAM where she got her shirt. She said she told her manicurist she wanted a shirt with that phrase, and he called her the next day to say he made it for her. No mass-produced shirt can top that.

My actual favorite play is Raven Johnson’s assist to Alicia Tournebize. This angle is good, but my angle during the game made it even better. Johnson threw the pass so far in front of Tournebize that the ball disappeared. It didn’t reappear until Tournebize was finishing the layup. Great pass, long arms, soft hands.