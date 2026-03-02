South Carolina women's basketball: The 3-2-1 - Clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from the final week of the regular season.
The regular season is over, but before we move to the postseason, let’s look at the clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from the last week of the regular season.
Three clutch players
Madina Okot
vs Missouri: 20 minutes*, 26 points, 17 rebounds
at Kentucky: 26 minutes*, 21 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals
Those stat lines don’t need any justification. However, when South Carolina needed an offensive spark against Kentucky on Sunday, it didn’t just go to Okot in the post; it also ran set plays to get her open for a three-pointer. That’s almost unbelievable.
Raven Johnson
vs Missouri: 33 minutes*, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
at Kentucky: 37 minutes*, 11 points, 5 assists, steal, rebound
Johnson had two strong box scores, but what doesn’t show up is her defense. She held Kentucky’s Tonie Morgan, who leads the nation in assists, to season lows of two points and four assists.
Joyce Edwards
vs Missouri: 26 minutes*, 23 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
at Kentucky: 35 minutes*, 9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, steal
I had trouble deciding between Edwards and Maddy McDaniel. I ended up going with Edwards and her 23 points against Mizzou. But the key was that both players had subpar offensive games against Kentucky, yet came through with clutch defense on the final possession to hold onto the lead.
Two burning questions
1. Was Sunday just a blip?
It doesn’t take too much effort to convince me that Sunday’s dud was just one of those games: championship and top seed in hand, emotional letdown after two huge home games, senior day for Kentucky, South Carolina often struggles in the last game of the regular season, etc.
You could even convince me that, after so many blowouts, it was good for the Gamecocks to get brought down a notch or two. But it would be a lot nicer to be heading into the postseason with another blowout instead of a nailbiter.
2. What’s wrong with Tessa Johnson?
Johnson has made just four of her last 21 three-point attempts. That’s a huge drop from a player who is leading the SEC in three-point percentage. The slump began before the minor upper-body contusion she suffered in practice last week, so that’s not it. Hopefully, she’s just saving all the buckets for some Tournament Tessa heroics.
One favorite play
Okot and Kentucky’s Clara Strack traded incredible plays all game, but this left everyone shaking their head in disbelief. That’s your 6-6 oak tree of a post deflecting a pass, leading the break, and then finishing with the step through.