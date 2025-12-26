South Carolina women's basketball: The 3-2-1 - Clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from the first half of the season

Christmas marks the unofficial halfway point of the season. In the 3-2-1, we look at the clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from the first half of the season.

Three Clutch Players

Joyce Edwards

13 games, 29.9 mpg, 22.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.1 spg, 1.6 bpg, 62.8 FG%

Edwards is averaging the most points by a Gamecock since A’ja Wilson, and just became the first Gamecock since Shannon Johnson with four consecutive 25+ point games. They have their jerseys hanging at Colonial Life Arena, and Edwards is well on her way to joining them.

Ta’Niya Latson

13 games, 30.8 mpg, 17.4 ppg, 4.0 apg, 3.7 rpg, 1.6 spg,51.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT%

Latson’s stats are down from last season, particularly her scoring, which is down eight points. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t playing well. Latson is still an explosive scorer who can get the ball to the rim whenever she wants, but she has become a more efficient and effective all-around player. Plus, she and Edwards have become an exceptional fast-break tandem.

Madina Okot

12 games, 24.7 mpg, 15.6 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 1.6 bpg, 1.2 spg, 64.1 FG%

Despite averaging just shy of a double-double last season, Okot has been a revelation. She can dominate in the post and run an unstoppable pick and roll with Latson or one of the other guards. When the game was on the line against Louisville, South Carolina turned to Okot, rolling to the rim.

Two Burning Questions

1. How much impact will Alicia Tournebize have on the Gamecocks?

Opinions seem to range from depth at the end of the bench to the sixth woman from day one. In truth, comparing the European professional leagues to the SEC is such an apples-to-oranges comparison that I’m not sure anyone really knows. We shall see.

2. What is this team’s ceiling?

It depends on which holiday you go by. At Thanksgiving, with a loss to Texas followed by a narrow two-point win at Louisville, you’d probably say a sixth-consecutive Final Four is the ceiling, and certainly no guarantee. But at Christmas, after three consecutive blowout wins in which the Gamecocks ran their opponents off the court, they look like a title contender. Time will tell which was the real Gamecocks.

One Favorite Play

This is the kind of fast break you put on training videos. Force the turnover, start running the other way, find your lane, and then, maybe, add a little sauce at the end. Perfection.