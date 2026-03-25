South Carolina women's basketball: The 3-2-1 - Clutch Players, Burning Questions, and a Favorite Play from the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament

South Carolina advanced to its 12th consecutive Sweet 16 with two dominant wins last weekend. Here are the clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play after the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Three Clutch Players

Joyce Edwards

vs Southern: 28 minutes*, 27 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

vs Southern Cal: 27 minutes*, 23 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, assist, block

There’s not much to say about what Edwards did in the first two rounds. She dominated. Exactly like she is supposed to. Edwards has reached the point where 20-point games are expected. That doesn’t mean they aren’t important. She looks driven to get back to the Final Four.

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Ta’Niya Latson

vs Southern: 29 minutes*, 17 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals

vs Southern Cal: 32 minutes*, 12 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, 3 rebounds

Last season, Latson led the nation in scoring at over 25 points per game. She is more than happy to score half that this season. To paraphrase what she told me this weekend, if she wanted to score, she could have gone anywhere else. She wanted to win, so she came to South Carolina to create for teammates and play outstanding defense. Latson did that and was outstanding this weekend.

Agot Makeer

vs Southern: 26 minutes, 16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, block

vs Southern Cal: 28 minutes, 15 points, 4 steals, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, block

Makeer missed time in December with a concussion and then again in February with a lower-body injury. Because of the absences and the inconsistency they caused, it became easy to forget that Makeer was the sixth-ranked recruit in her class, and the one who arguably had the biggest upside. But Makeer found her groove in Greenville and was outstanding in the first two rounds.

Two Burning Questions

1. Can South Carolina maintain this level of play?

After the Gamecocks lost to Texas in the SEC tournament championship, the message was that the loss was what they needed to solidify their focus for the NCAA Tournament. Through two games, that is what happened. But things will get a lot tougher in Sacramento. Can they carry that same focus and intensity over to the Golden State?

2. Is this Agot Makeer’s cotillion ball?

Almost exactly a year ago, Makeer was the fourth-ranked recruit in the country. When she committed to South Carolina, I wrote that Makeer was a program cornerstone who might have the best potential in the class.

It didn’t look like that for most of the season. Injuries hampered Makeer’s progress both physically and mentally. But she seems to be coming on at the perfect time. Makeer outplayed presumptive national freshman of the year Jazzy Davidson on Monday and comfortably played four positions. Her teammates called Makeer the Gamecocks’ X-factor, their secret weapon off the bench. For the Gamecocks to make a run at the national championship, they need her to keep playing the way she has.

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One Favorite Play

I wrote an entire article about Ta’Niya Latson’s over-the-head pass to Joyce Edwards for a layup, so let’s pick a different play.

Raven Johnson has evolved as a point guard in many ways. As a freshman and sophomore, she specialized in jaw-dropping passes. More recently, Johnson specialized in more subtle plays. Against Southern Cal, there was a play where Joyce Edwards had a solid post-up opportunity, but Johnson took one extra dribble to the side and opened up a lane for Edwards to get a clean layup instead of a contested post-up.

Just because she has mastered the subtle doesn’t mean Johnson has forgotten the spectacular. She has said she models her game after Chelsea Gray, and this was a pass that would impress even the Point Gawd.