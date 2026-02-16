South Carolina women's basketball: The 3-2-1 - Clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from the win at LSU

South Carolina only played one game last week, but it was a memorable one. Here are the clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from the Gamecocks’ win at LSU.

Three Clutch Players

Tessa Johnson

37 minutes*, 21 points, 2 rebounds, block, assist, 4-5 3PT

Johnson scored 16 points in the first half, going 4-5 from three. She was the reason South Carolina was able to withstand LSU’s initial surge. Johnson’s reverse layup before halftime put South Carolina up 41-40 and ended up being the go-ahead layup.

Raven Johnson

36 minutes*, 19 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 8-10 FTs

Johnson’s incredible senior season continued. She filled up the box score, but we’re getting used to that by now. She also had a career-high 19 points and tied her career-high by going 8-10 from the line. South Carolina needed all of it.

Madina Okot

31 minutes*, 12 points, 17 rebounds, assist, block, steal, 4-4 FTs

South Carolina needed Okot to be big and rebound against LSU’s smaller but aggressive rebounders. Okot delivered on that, and then added 12 much-needed points.

Two Burning Questions

1. How do the Gamecocks spark Joyce Edwards and Ta’Niya Latson?

If I told you before the game that Edwards and Latson would only have 10 and eight points, respectively, you probably would have thought LSU would have won. The pair also combined for just 18 points at Oklahoma, the only conference loss of the season.

Both players played pretty well. Latson, especially, played strong defense, and on several of her missed layups, she was probably fouled. But South Carolina is at a disadvantage when its top two scorers aren’t scoring. The Gamecocks need to find a way get them going when things are difficult.

2. Are the Gamecocks peaking?

It certainly seems so, and the timing is right. They are blowing opponents out at home and are coming off a clutch road win. Everyone seems to have settled into their roles, and some of those midseason issues aren’t big concerns anymore. Even focusing on limited scoring from Edwards and Latson feels like nitpicking.

One Favorite Play

With the Gamecocks ahead 73-72, LSU gave South Carolina a gift when Flau’jae Johnson missed two free throws with 45.5 seconds left, but South Carolina still had to capitalize.

The Gamecocks spread the floor for Raven Johnson, who drove to the rim, collapsed the defense, and passed to Okot for the layup.