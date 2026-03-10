South Carolina women's basketball: The 3-2-1 from the SEC Tournament

In the 3-2-1 this week, we look at the clutch players, burning questions, and a favorite play from the SEC Tournament.

Three Clutch Players

Raven Johnson

vs Kentucky: 26 minutes*, 7 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds

vs LSU: 35 minutes*, 22 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds

vs Texas: 27 minutes*, 9 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks, steal

Johnson had probably the best game of her career against LSU. She was effective all weekend and was named to the All-Tournament team.

Joyce Edwards

vs Kentucky: 23 minutes*, 21 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

vs LSU: 40 minutes*, 18 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, steal

vs Texas: 35 minutes*, 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, block

Edwards didn’t have a great game against Texas, but she still led the Gamecocks in scoring and minutes played despite getting just 20 seconds of rest the day before. The games against Kentucky and LSU were two of the best of her career, and Edwards was named to the All-Tournament team.

Maddy McDaniel

vs Kentucky: 24 minutes, 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists

vs LSU: 16 minutes, 3 points, rebound, assist

vs Texas: 24 minutes, 10 points, 3 assists, steal

McDaniel was South Carolina’s most effective reserve in Greenville. She had a career-high five rebounds against Kentucky. Then in the semifinal against LSU, she was the only reserve to play more than spot minutes. McDaniel tied her career-high with 10 points against Texas. True to form, McDaniel had just one turnover all weekend.

Two Burning Questions

1. How concerned should South Carolina be about the Texas loss?

If you are glass half-full, you point to the physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion following the LSU game; the fact that the game was basically even after the 14-0 start; that Texas didn’t unearth any previously unseen weakness; and the fact that McDaniel, Agot Makeer, and Alicia Tournebize proved they can play on that stage.

If you are glass half-empty, you point to the fact that Texas didn’t have to do anything special; that South Carolina didn’t seem mentally or emotionally prepared; and Dawn Staley trusted the bench so little against LSU that she wore out the starters.

2. How great was the LSU game?

It is on the short list of the best games I have ever seen, regardless of team or sport. It’s one of those rare games that you wish you didn’t have to write about. For one thing, you know you can’t do the game justice, and then you just want to be able to enjoy what youare watching.

The crowd was electric from start to finish, and even though it was mostly South Carolina fans, there were enough LSU fans to make sure the noise was deafening after every play. Every play felt like it was life or death. There was the drama of MiLaysia Fulwiley switching sides, which led to some intense trash-talking that, contrary to some social media claims, was all for fun and nothing ever crossed the line. You had Raven Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, Joyce Edwards, Madina Okot, Fulwiley, and Jada Richard all making plays that will be part of their legacy forever.

It’s on a short list with Duke in 2014; Kentucky, Mississippi State, and UConn in 2020; the 2002, 2012, and 2018 Outback Bowls; the Garnet Army Florida basketball game; the four overtime Alabama game in 2017; and any football win over Clemson.

One Favorite Play

Raven added another iconic play to her legend. There was no consensus on whether Raven really beckoned Fulwiley to “D up.” She didn’t say. Edwards said she was calling for a screen. Maryam Dauda said it was definitely a signal to Fulwiley. You be the judge.