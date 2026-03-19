South Carolina women's basketball: The Gamecocks are two games away from another attendance title

South Carolina is closing in on its 12th consecutive season leading the NCAA in attendance, and exciting first and second round games should help seal the deal.

Through the regular season, South Carolina’s average attendance was 15,953. That gives the Gamecocks a healthy lead over Iowa, which averaged 14,998.

Both teams are hosting, so they will add two more games to their average. The NCAA counts both games of the first round session as one game for attendance purposes, and does not count the First Four game towards the host team.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Last season, attendance for South Carolina’s first-round game was 11,683, and for the second round it was 12,322. That would secure the title, but attendance this year should go up.

Samford, Southern, and Southern Cal may not add much, but the Gamecocks’ arch-rivals should help. Southern Cal coach Lindsay Gottlieb was already preparing for a big, probably hostile, crowd on Sunday night.

“We won’t have the home court advantage, obviously, because they’re driving and we’ll fly,” she said. “But we’ll bring our West Coast juice and our energy, and I think we’ll see the best version of ourselves.”

Gottlieb knows from experience. In 2018, she was the head coach at Cal (and current Gamecock assistant Wendale Farrow was one of her assistants) and brought the Golden Bears east to play Virginia in the first round at Colonial Life Arena.

“They’re good basketball fans,” Gottlieb said. “Several years ago I played there in maybe a 7/10 game, and I remember it being really full for a game that South Carolina was not playing in. They were in the other game. So I’m sure we’ll get a good fan base regardless.”

Adding Clemson to the mix should only help, Gottlieb added.

“I think the South Carolina fans will show up for a good 8/9 game regardless,” she said. “Who knows who they’ll be cheering for, but Clemson will bring their fans. And if it’s a quote-unquote hostile environment, we’ll feed off the energy and people there, and I hope it’s a really full building.”

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Clemson averaged 1,525 fans this season, but was over 3,000 for this season’s final home game against Duke, and the rivalry plus a tournament appearance should draw in casual fans.

“That was the first thing I thought. We’re right up the highway and on a Saturday,” Poppie said. “We need all Clemson family to make that trip right down the road to Columbia on Saturday. There should be no excuses for us to be in the tournament for the first time in a long time. I hope to see a lot of orange and purple there on Saturday. We’re going to need you. Hopefully, we get a chance to come back on Monday, but we’ve got to go Saturday first.”

If nothing else, true fans of both South Carolina and Clemson should welcome the chance to boo the other team for a game.

“The good news is we’re right up the road, so hopefully we can get a fan fair here on Saturday,” Poppie said. “I think a lot of people will jump to the second round and the rivalry with South Carolina and all of that, but we’re going to have our hands full in the opening round.”

Iowa announced on Tuesday that it had sold out tickets for its first and second round sessions. Carver-Hawkeye Arena officially seats 15,500, although it is less for NCAA Tournament games. The last time Iowa hosted, in 2024, official attendance was 14,324.

Assuming that is the capacity this year, Iowa’s average will finish at 14,919. (It would hit 15,057 at full capacity.)

South Carolina needs a total attendance of 13,306 for the two rounds to secure the crown. That comes out to 6,653 per game (it’s 15,790 and 7,895 if Iowa counts all 15,500).

South Carolina has not announced how many tickets have been sold.