South Carolina women's basketball: The Gamecocks' depth could be the difference against TCU

South Carolina and TCU each won their Sweet 16 game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Saturday, but the box scores couldn’t have looked much different.

South Carolina used all 10 of its available players, and all but one scored. Only one player, Joyce Edwards, played over 30 minutes, and reserve Agot Makeer played more than three of the starters. Eight players played at least 10 minutes, and six scored at least eight points.

TCU played just seven players, and the two reserves played 9:53 total. Two starters played the entire 40 minutes, and a third got eight seconds of rest. Two of the seven players, Donovan Hunter and Veronica Sheffey, did not score, and a third, Kennedy Basham, only had two points.

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Almost unbelievably, two players, Olivia Miles (28 points and eight assists) and Marta Suarez (33 points and three assists), scored or assisted on all 79 of TCU’s points. They combined to take 39 of TCU’s 60 shots, all 12 free throws, and grab 20 of the 38 rebounds.

South Carolina is trending in the opposite direction and now has six players – the five starters and Makeer, averaging 10 points or more in the NCAA Tournament.

Edwards, South Carolina’s leading scorer, had a season-low eight points, the fewest of South Carolina’s five starters, but she drew double- and triple-teams throughout the game. That left South Carolina’s guards open, and they capitalized on their opportunities.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 28, her second-highest point total as a Gamecock, and the first time she has topped 20 points since the Tennessee game on February 8.

Saturday’s games reflected season-long trends for both teams, simply turned up to 11 for the postseason.

All five of South Carolina’s starters averaged double-figure scoring this season. The bench production was inconsistent, but that was due mostly to frequent injuries that kept players out or changed the roles for healthy players. When they were consistently available, Makeer and Maddy McDaniel played well.

TCU had three players score in double figures, and two more averaged at least eight points. The Horned Frogs average just 13.5 bench points per game, but that includes 5.3 points from Maddie Scherr, who hasn’t played since February 8.

The NCAA Tournament schedule is forgiving to teams with short rotations, but if TCU gets into foul trouble, the Frogs would be in a difficult position.

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Meanwhile, South Carolina will use its depth to throw multiple players at Miles and Suarez to try to wear them down and draw those fouls.

“That’s definitely a thought process. Attacking their better players to get them either tired and make them work on defense or get them in foul trouble,” Joyce Edwards said. “If they have to sit, TCU’s going to have to go deeper and deeper and deeper in their bench, which is something that they don’t want to do.”

TCU coach Mark Campbell said the Horned Frogs know they have to have the entire team ready to play.

“They have tremendous post players. Joyce, as a forward, can punish you inside and is great out. Playing iso ball at 15, 17 feet. Then their three guards, that guard trio is as good as anybody in college basketball. They’re all old veterans. There’s not a lot of weaknesses when you look at their group and their team,” Campbell said. “(Staley) has done just a tremendous job of blending it all together, and they share the basketball. They have five players on any given night that can really, really hurt you. So, we’ve got our hands full defensively of guarding them and slowing them down. It was amazing to get to see them in person, this year’s team, live against Oklahoma. But that was an impressive performance last night.”