South Carolina women's basketball: The Gamecocks finally got big games from their bigs, only for their roles to get small

After struggling to get production from its post players for about three weeks, South Carolina finally got big games from the group against Mississippi State. Unfortunately, they won’t have much of a chance to build on it in the next game.

Partly by design and partly out of desperation – South Carolina had three guards out with injuries in the second half – Dawn Staley played the four bigs heavy minutes. Madina Okot, Alicia Tournebize, Adhel Tac, and Maryam Dauda each played at least 12 minutes.

There were times when Staley played two or even three of them together. When South Carolina played multiple bigs, she tended to play a zone defense. With players listed at 6-4 (Dauda), 6-5 (Tac), 6-6 (Okot), and 6-7 (Tournebize), they were able to cover a lot of space and keep the ball out of the lane.

The zone isn’t new. South Carolina has sprinkled it in all season and first gave it an extended look against Georgia in January. This was the first time Staley used that much size.

“The zone is something that we have worked on,” Staley said. “Just because we have to play a bigger lineup, and they, they played it extremely well. They were moving around. They were connected. So it was good to see.”

It worked against Mississippi State in part because the Bulldogs shot just 3-24 from three. That’s about six more threes than Mississippi State averages, and more than head coach Sam Purcell would have liked to have seen.

But if Tennessee takes 24 threes, Kim Caldwell will want to know why they didn’t shoot more. The Lady Vols average 31.3 three point attempts per game, the third-most in the country. They’ve attempted at least 20 in every game this season, and 40 or more four times.

Even with all the length South Carolina has, it would be hard to defend all those three-point attempts in a zone.

It would also be hard to play multiple bigs offensively. Against Tennessee’s press, a team needs as many ball-handlers as possible. Even though Okot and Tournebize are decent ballhandlers for their size, they are not the players you want dribbling the ball against the press.

“It’s reads like you’re a quarterback,” Staley said. “You’ve got to see what the free safety’s doing. You’ve got to see where they are on the floor and you have to look beyond the linemen because you know they’re coming.”

If there’s any doubt, look at the fourth quaretr against Mississippi State, when the Bulldogs started employing a full-court press. With the three bigs on the court, it gave South Carolina fits.

The Gamecocks expect to have Tessa Johnson back for Tennessee. Staley specifically said they sat her in the second half in preparation for the Lady Vols. They are also optimistic they will get Ta’Niya Latson back, and possible Agot Makeer. That adds three ball-handlers who have all played points guard at times this season.

After practice on Friday, Staley didn’t give a straight answer on whether Latson and Makeer would return.

“Everybody’s full-go right now,” she said, with a heavy dose of obfuscation.