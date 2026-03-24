South Carolina women's basketball: The Gamecocks get a rematch with Oklahoma

For the second consecutive round of the NCAA Tournament, South Carolina faces a rematch. But this one is different.

South Carolina beat Southern Cal 69-52 in November and then 101-61 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. But that is small potatoes compared to what comes next.

Oklahoma beat South Carolina 94-82 in overtime in Norman on January 22. It was South Carolina’s only regular-season conference loss of the season.

The Gamecocks haven’t forgotten.

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“I’ve been thinking a lot about Oklahoma, ever since we lost to them,” Joyce Edwards said on Monday. “I feel like this team has a special place for people who we lose to.”

In the first meeting, Edwards struggled. She had just 12 points on 3-12 shooting. South Carolina trailed by six late in the fourth quarter, but Raven Johnson sparked a comeback that sent the game into overtime.

“I’m not going to say we’re a whole new team, but I think we’re ready for the challenge,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to be ready when that ball tips up in the air.”

Two months ago, Oklahoma was at home, coming off a three-game losing streak, the Sooners’ longest losing streak in three years. They were desperate for a win, and South Carolina, coming off wins over Texas and Coppin State, was not.

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“They wanted to win. It was imperative that they win the game that we played them, just for morale, just for making a run in our league,” Dawn Staley said. “I thought they wanted it more, and they played that way. I thought we played wanting it for about a two-minute stretch to get it tied up, and then we really had a chance to win it in regulation, but didn’t come up with a good look. We turned the basketball over. So it was just a battle of wills, and their will was much stronger than ours in that particular game.”

The motivations will be the same this time: survive and advance. If South Carolina was caught unprepared the first time, the Gamecocks won’t be again.

“We know what they want to do,” Edwards said. “They know what we’re going to do, essentially. We’re going to execute, and hopefully we get the same result as we did today.”