South Carolina women's basketball: The Gamecocks have their road to the Final Four

For the sixth consecutive season, South Carolina has earned a one seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks head up the Sacramento 4 region.

South Carolina has earned a one seed 10 times, all in the last 12 tournaments. The streak began in 2014. In 2018, South Carolina was a two seed, and in 2019, South Carolina was a four seed.

This is South Carolina’s 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance (South Carolina also qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2020 and would have been the top overall seed, but it was canceled). South Carolina has appeared in 14 consecutive tournaments, a streak that began in 2012.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

South Carolina was confirmed as a top 16 seed on Saturday, but did not learn its seed or bracket until Sunday.

The other teams playing in Columbia are Southern and Samford, who play in the First Four, with the winner playing the Gamecocks, #8 Clemson, and #9 Southern Cal.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament will be played on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21. Dates and times will be announced later.

The key dates for each round are: First Four – March 18-19; First Round – March 20-21; Second round – March 22-23; Sweet 16 – March 27-28; Elite Eight – March 29-30; Final Four – April 3-April 5.

The top seeds are UConn, UCLA, Texas, and South Carolina. Other notable teams in South Carolina’s region are #4 Oklahoma, who handed South Carolina its only regular-season conference loss, #3 TCU, #2 Iowa, #7 Georgia, #6 Washington.

10 SEC teams made the NCAA Tournament. Texas, which beat South Carolina in the SEC Tournament to claim the league’s automatic bid, is also a one seed and supplanted South Carolina in Fort Worth.

The other SEC teams are #2 Vanderbilt, #2 LSU, #4 Oklahoma, #5 Ole Miss, #5 Kentucky, #6 Alabama, #7 Georgia, and #10 Tennessee.

Mississippi State ended the season on a five-game losing streak and fell out of the tournament. Texas A&M, which had a late-season five-game winning streak to play its way onto the bubble, also had its hopes burst.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Only the Big Ten, which had 12 teams, put more teams in the tournament.

The Final Four is April 3 and 5 in Phoenix, AZ. The host arena is currently called Mortgage Matchup Center. It was called Talking Stick Resort Arena in 2020 when the NCAA awarded Phoenix the Final Four. Since that announcement in October, 2020, the arena has changed its name to PHX Arena, Phoenix Suns Arena, Footprint Center, PHX Arena (again), and now Mortgage Matchup Center.

The NCAA released the seed order for all 68 teams.