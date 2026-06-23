South Carolina women's basketball: The Gamecocks' worst Under Armour uniforms

Next week, South Carolina becomes a Nike school after 17 seasons wearing Under Armour. In anticipation of the change, look back at the three worst Under Armour uniforms the Gamecocks have worn. Next week, we’ll rank the best uniforms.

The Garnet Pinstripes (2021-2023)

There’s a reason these only lasted two seasons and a handful of appearances. The jerseys had pinstripes and a generic baseball-style script “Carolina” on the front. Pinstripes work for the Charlotte Hornets, but there’s a reason they are usually associated with baseball and softball. That’s what these looked like: leftover softball uniforms with the sleeves cut off.

The shorts were even worse. Even the Hornets have mostly scrapped the idea of pinstripes on shorts, but not South Carolina. The shorts also had giant white side panels that made it look like players were wearing some sort of leotard instead of a basketball uniform.

Ashlyn Watkins celebrates after dunking against Clemson (Photo by Joe Macheca)

What’s next for South Carolina? Chris Wellbaum and GamecockCentral subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

Black Block C (2025-26)

These alternates debuted in the final season of South Carolina’s Under Armour contract, and they looked like something thrown together to fulfil the final stipulations of a contract both parties were ready to move on from. Nothing was redeeming about these, and they only wore them once.

There’s just a white outline of a black block C on a black jersey. No stripes. No other colors. They had three stars to represent the three national championships, but the stars were on the back collar, and most players’ hair covered up the feature.

Feb 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; South Carolina center Madina Okot (11) blocks a shot by Alabama guard Jessica Timmons (23) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Black Script Carolina (2024-2026)

These uniforms at least used the school-specific script “Carolina” that Under Armour had created for football and tried to push for a few years. They also had a gray honeycomb design on the side panels.

I always liked this script Carolina wordmark, but not as black lettering outlined in white on black uniforms. The side panels didn’t add anything either. These aren’t nearly as bad as the other two, and might have been good with a little more color and side panels that were team-related.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8), guard Agot Makeer (44) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard Ta’niya Latson (00) react during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women’s 2026 NCAA Tournament against the UConn Huskies at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Special Mention

Objectively, South Carolina’s “Cocky” alternates are good-looking uniforms. For that reason, I couldn’t put them on the list (and they also make an appearance on the best uniform list).

It’s hard to cram “South Carolina” or “Gamecocks” onto a basketball jersey, so Under Armour got rid of the text altogether and just put a Block C on the front. It made for a crisp, clean uniform with swooping side panels that made everything pop.

The problem was that the colors were garnet and yellow. Yellow is not a school color. From the side, they looked like they belonged to Southern Cal, Iowa State, or any of a dozen teams not named South Carolina. It’s still irksome that the Gamecocks won a national championship in someone else’s colors.