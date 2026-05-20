South Carolina women's basketball: The offseason focus for the freshmen

Over the next month, the five members of South Carolina’s lauded freshman class will trickle into Columbia. As high as expectations are for the freshmen, they are even higher for the Gamecocks as a team. That means the freshmen will have to learn the college game in a hurry. What lessons lie in front of them?

The biggest lesson, one that applies to all five, is patience. South Carolina returns a veteran roster that would be a Final Four favorite even without adding the freshmen. With them, South Carolina is the likely national championship favorite.

That, plus a challenging schedule, means there will be limited playing time for everyone, especially the freshmen. In crunch time, Dawn Staley tends to lean on experienced players whom she trusts.

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For the freshmen, your time will come, but don’t be surprised if it isn’t this season.

Individually, what lies ahead for each player?

Oliviyah Edwards

Forward, 6-3

What patience means for Edwards: Edwards is used to being the best athlete in the game whenever she takes the floor. That part is probably still going to be true in college, but she won’t be able to make as many plays based on pure athleticism. For Edwards, patience means developing her skills to accentuate her athleticism.

Biggest adjustment: Edwards can play multiple positions and has high school three-point range, but South Carolina isn’t going to ask her to play all over the floor. At least initially, defense and rebounding will get Edwards on the court, and the longer three-point line is fool’s gold.

Do what you do: With her size and athleticism, Edwards almost effortlessly collects rebounds and has the raw skills to become an elite defender. Lean into that. She could dominate the paint on defense if she puts her mind to it.

Jerzy Robinson

Guard, 6-2

What patience means for Robinson: Robinson is used to having everything run through her. In high school and FIBA, it was okay for her to hold onto the ball until she made a play. Patience means Robinson will have to blend with her teammates more.

Biggest adjustment: Robinson is a strong, physical guard who is used to physically dominating her opponents. She’s been lifting weights most of her life, but in college, she’ll be facing players who also lift, some who are four years older than her. She’ll have to adjust to stronger opponents.

Do what you do: Robinson is an elite scorer who is also a strong rebounder and defender. South Carolina doesn’t have another guard who can score inside like Robinson. Score a few buckets and grab some rebounds, and you’ll play.

Kaeli Wynn

Wing, 6-2

What patience means for Wynn: Literal patience. In 2025, Wynn tried to play through injuries and ended up making things worse, costing Wynn her entire senior season. Her commitment to her teammates is admirable, but she needs to get fully healthy before anything else.

Biggest adjustment: Wynn hasn’t played since early in 2025. She not only has to get into game shape, but get into college shape.

Do what you do: Scouts rave about Wynn’s basketball IQ, her defense, and three-point shooting. Play smart, defend, and knock down open shots, and you’ll get plenty of playing time.

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Kelsi Andrews

Forward, 6-3

What patience means for Andrews: Andrews suffered a knee injury before last season. She recovered enough to be able to play in her final home game, but that was more like a ceremonial appearance. She needs to get healthy and get back into game shape.

Biggest adjustment: Most post players have the same adjustment – you aren’t bigger and stronger than everyone else anymore. Strength, balance, and footwork are key. Andrews’ most important work will be in the weight room.

Do what you do: Andrews is a strong rebounder and shot-blocker who can knock down jump shots. She doesn’t have to be great, just grab some boards and hit the jumper if you’re left open.

Justine Loubens

Wing, 6-1

What patience means for Loubens: Like Wynn and Andrews, Loubens may not play much this season. But unlike them, Loubens is healthy. Don’t get frustrated if you are sitting on the bench.

Biggest adjustment: The off-the-court adjustments are greater for Loubens because she is coming from France. There are also differences in how the game is played. She can at least lean on Alicia Tournebize, who made the same transition in January.

Do what you do: Loubens is a good three-point shooter who also does a good job getting herself open around the basket. With Joyce Edwards and Chloe Kitts (and maybe Robinson) operating in the post, there’s a role for a three-point shooter to space the floor for Edwards and Kitts.