An offseason reflection: The program Dawn Staley has built is wild to comprehend

Alan Piercy is the author of A Gamecock Odyssey: University of South Carolina Sports in the Independent Era (1971-1991).

It didn’t end the way anyone anticipated. Watching the NCAA Women’s Tournament finale on Sunday, April 5, between South Carolina and UCLA, most of us didn’t even recognize the team in black. There were no heroics this time around. The Gamecocks were massively out-rebounded and out-scored, and more surprisingly, out-hustled and out-willed. It was baffling and disheartening and entirely foreign.

Following the drama of defeating UConn in the Final Four, including the attendant sideshow of Geno Auriemma’s unsavory meltdown, most of us assumed a fourth championship was in the bag. Somehow, we looked past a wildly talented 36-1 UCLA team that had systematically dismantled an excellent Texas team in the other Final Four game. Such was our confidence in this program, in those players, in our coach.

The confidence proved to be folly, of course. Nothing is a given at that level of competition, and after five dominant performances during the tournament during which the Gamecocks outscored opponents 438-263, this team appears to have simply run out of gas and magic against an elite team that played near flawless basketball.

But the almost casual confidence Gamecock fans felt before tipoff Sunday begs reflection. How did we – the University of South Carolina – get to a place where Final Four appearances are taken for granted, and left in a state of stunned bewilderment when national titles don’t materialize? Such is the level of excellence Dawn Staley has steadily built in Columbia over the last 18 years.

Consider the Gamecocks’ third-straight national title game appearance. They lost this time to the Bruins and to nemesis UConn in 2025, and won it all in 2024 against Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark, capturing the program’s third title. Only three programs across college basketball history – women’s or men’s – have reached three-straight NCAA championship games – John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins on the men’s side, Auriemma’s UConn women’s program, and now Staley’s Gamecocks. That’s it, and that’s all.

GamecockCentral’s Scott Davis, in his April 3, 2026 column, noted as well the rare feat of South Carolina’s six-straight Final Four appearances, writing,

“After all, six Final Four appearances in a row takes you into the highest echelon of the sport’s history. Just a single men’s team has achieved that number or higher, with John Wooden’s UCLA dynasty making it to seven Final Fours in a row and no one else ever notching more than five. Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke teams never went to more than five Final Fours consecutively. Kentucky has never been to more than four in a row. Kansas? North Carolina? No and nope.”

Indeed, Staley keeps the rarest of company as she moves toward her 19th season in Columbia. Think Tennessee’s Pat Summit (eight NCAA titles in 36 seasons). Think Duke’s Krzyzewski (five titles in 42 seasons). Perhaps only UCLA’s Wooden (10 titles in 27 seasons) and UConn’s Auriemma himself (12 titles in 41 seasons and counting) seem plausibly out of reach for the 55-year-old Staley. But only a fool would doubt the Philly native’s ability to achieve even those lofty goals should she stay in the game long enough.

Whether she ever achieves a fourth title or many more beyond that, Staley has earned a place among the most elite coaches in the history of the college game. This, of course, is in addition to her iconic stature as a women’s player. She is enshrined in the Virginia Athletics Hall of Fame for her stellar career with the Cavaliers. She was a six-time WNBA all-star and a two-time American Basketball League (ABL) all-star. As an Olympian, she was a starting point guard and vocal leader on three gold-medal-winning teams in Atlanta (1996), Sydney (2000), and Athens (2004). That kind of playing career provided Staley with gravitas and unquestionable credibility from the moment she donned a coach’s whistle.

In her introductory press conference on May 10, 2008, already a household name at 38 for her WNBA and Olympic exploits, Staley charmed the room. She was a bona fide star in the game and made for a splashy hire by then-athletics director Eric Hyman.

“Eric Hyman said it is going to take a little bit of time,” Staley told gathered press after pulling on a Gamecock cap. “I’m patient, but not that patient,” she said, bringing a laugh from those in attendance. “My vision is to bring a national prominence to the University of South Carolina,” Staley continued. “I think we can get it done – I think we can fill our [18,000-seat Colonial Life] arena up just from the people here in Columbia. If we can just get a snippet of who shows up for football games, that wouldn’t be a problem,” she said with a grin.

She even invoked the ultimate goal – a national championship, which seemed wildly audacious at the time. It was one of those things newly appointed coaches tend to say. But her presentation spoke of sincerity, not lip service.

It was a feel-good moment. Gamecock fans knew they had a star. They knew it would be an entertaining ride. But on May 10, 2008, what would eventually unfold was beyond the wildest imagination of anybody in the room. Except, perhaps, Dawn Staley.

A once-proud program turned also-ran

Gamecock women’s basketball was an early power in the women’s game under former coach Pam Parsons, who took the program to its first 30-win season and Final Four finish during the 1979-80 season, back when women’s collegiate sports were governed by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW). The Gamecocks narrowly missed a national title game appearance after a narrow loss to Tennessee in the semifinal. Two years later, Parsons was gone in a cloud of controversy and scandal, her program left in shambles.

A few years later, Nancy Wilson arrived from the College of Charleston to revive the program, bringing sorely needed stability and reviving the program’s reputation with grace and outstanding teams during the Metro Conference years. Wilson’s program largely owned the Metro, winning five out of six regular-season conference championships between 1986 and 1991. The Lady Gamecocks, as they were known at the time, added three consecutive Metro Tournament championships between 1986 and 1989.

Wilson’s teams struggled after South Carolina moved to the Southeastern Conference, beginning with the 1991-92 season. The SEC was, and remains, the most powerful conference in the women’s game, and Wilson could never recreate her Metro magic in the Gamecocks’ new conference home. She finished as the program’s winningest coach (241-139), but after a 13-54 SEC record over six seasons in the league, then-athletics director Mike McGee sought a new direction for the program.

Susan Walvius left West Virginia to replace Wilson in 1997, and found similar struggles early on, though her program broke through during the 2001-02 season with a 25-7 (10-4) record and an Elite Eight finish in the NCAA tournament. She followed that with another solid campaign in 2002-03, making it to a second-straight NCAA tournament, ultimately losing in the second round. The two-year run was the high-water mark under Walvius, who finished as a marginal winner, 165-160 overall, but a disappointing 50-103 in SEC play over 11 seasons.

Enter Staley

The program Staley inherited was far removed from Parsons’ high-octane teams, or Wilson’s dominant Metro squads, or even Walvius’ excellent Elite Eight team. She often tells the story of being able to hear – word for word – the cellphone conversations of fans in the largely empty Colonial Life Arena during her first season.

She built her program methodically, elevating recruiting and weathering a few setbacks along the way, including losing records in her first two seasons and the transfer of her highest-profile recruit in those early years, Kelsey Bone, to Texas A&M in 2010.

By the 2011-12 season, Staley’s fourth at South Carolina, the Gamecocks went 25-10 (10-6) and surged to a Sweet Sixteen finish in the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance in a decade. Staley’s teams have since become the class of the SEC, compiling 11 regular-season titles and 10 SEC tournament titles between 2014 and 2026.

In 2016-17, the Gamecocks broke through with the program’s first national championship, led by all-America junior forward and Columbia native A’ja Wilson. The program went 32-1 during 2019-20, including a perfect 16-0 in SEC play, capturing the regular-season and tournament championships. That squad was the No. 1 overall seed and odds-on favorite to capture the program’s second national championship before the tournament was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staley coached the Gamecocks to their elusive second title in 2022, led by the consensus national player of the year, six-five forward Aliyah Boston. Making it even sweeter, South Carolina defeated old nemesis UConn in the championship game. It was a contest that seemed at the time to mark a passing of the torch from UConn’s Auriemma, the undisputed greatest coach of the post-Pat Summit era, to Staley.

The Gamecocks added a third national championship two years later, in 2004, led by six-seven center Kamila Cardoso, transfer sharp-shooter Tahina Pao Pao, and emerging point guard Raven Johnson, compiling the first undefeated season in program history (38-0). That, despite losing all five starters from the prior season – a testament to the resilience of Staley’s program. Carolina also gained a measure of revenge in the title game, defeating Iowa and Caitlin Clark, after the Hawkeyes bounced the Gamecocks from the Final Four during the 2023 tournament.

Through it all, Staley has compiled an astounding 511 wins in her 625 games at South Carolina (.819). By comparison, John Wooden at UCLA, the greatest head coach in the history of the men’s game, compiled an .808 winning percentage. Mike Krzyzewski at Duke won at a .707 clip. There are different levels of parity between the men’s and women’s games, and the three coaches represent different eras to be certain, but what inarguably emerges from the numbers is a story of sustained greatness the likes of which the game of basketball has rarely seen at any level.

An ambassador for the game, a university, a city and a state

Always one of the game’s shining stars as a player, Staley left the comforts of her first coaching stop at Temple University in her native Philadelphia to accept a larger role on a grander stage. She embraced her new home in Columbia from the start, often appearing at games in support of her peer coaches, taking evident pleasure in lavishing her support on other Gamecock programs. She appeared in Omaha during the baseball Gamecocks’ run to their first title in the 2010 College World Series, and has frequently appeared at softball games, particularly in support of her close friend and former head coach Beverly Smith. Staley famously appeared at a USC football spring game during the Spurrier era, catching a touchdown pass from former Gamecock quarterback Dylan Thompson during a fun break in the action.

Staley has been conspicuous in her support of other coaches across the country as well. Following the Gamecocks 2017 title, Staley mailed pieces from her championship net to every Black female coach in the women’s game. It was her way of paying forward a similar gesture by former Purdue coach Carolyn Peck, who in 2015 mailed Staley a piece of her own championship net won with the Boilermakers in 1999. Peck was the first Black female coach to win an NCAA title in the sport. Staley adopted and expanded the practice to provide a tangible symbol of what is possible for those following in her path.

Her program has led the nation in attendance for 12 consecutive years, beginning with the 2014-15 season. The crowds are a result of the winning, to be sure, but also a testament to Staley’s careful cultivation of her program’s fanbase. She takes time to sign autographs and take photographs alongside fans in the arena long after the final whistle. She warmly refers to her program’s backers as “Fams,” and her teams frequently play before sellout crowds in the 18,000-seat Colonial Life Arena.

She is a seven-time SEC Coach of the Year, a two-time National Coach of the Year, and in 2013 was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Her achievements are dizzying to consider.

The positive publicity and economic impact on the Capital City from Staley’s program is enormous, as Columbia has frequently played host to opening rounds of the women’s NCAA tournament thanks to the Gamecocks’ success, not to mention the many sell-out regular season crowds each year. Those fans patronize local restaurants, stay in hotels, purchase merchandise, and bolster Columbia’s emerging tourism economy.

After 18 years at Carolina, it seems Staley has done nearly everything that can be done. But like her 38-year-old self in 2008, she is patient, but not that patient. She presses on, relentless on the recruiting trail, working the transfer portal, compiling SEC championships and Final Four appearances in bulk. Staley continues to build her program player by player, game by game and season by season – a master at her craft.

Instead of surprise and elation following a deep NCAA tournament run, (i.e. the 2002 squad), Gamecock fans of the last decade-plus expect championships. Every. Single. Year.

That’s a heavy burden for any coach, for any program. But Dawn Staley wouldn’t have it any other way.

One day, this will all end. Staley will hang up her coach’s whistle and perhaps retire to the television booth. She would, of course, be a star there as well. When that day comes, Gamecock fans will look back in bewildered awe at what we had, of the ride she took us on. Perhaps the program will go on to more success under a young Staley mentee – perhaps even a Gamecock letter winner.

But there will never be another Dawn Staley.