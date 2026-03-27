South Carolina women's basketball: The Sweet 16 is not the time for revenge

Oklahoma beat South Carolina 94-82 in January, the Gamecocks’ only regular-season conference loss of the season. They get a rematch on Sunday in the Sweet 16. Just don’t call it a revenge game.

“We’re not motivated by we’re avenging a loss,” Dawn Staley said. “We’re motivated by advancing. It’s not like, oh, they beat us last time, let us do this or that. It’s survive and advance.”

Staley delivered the same message to the players. When the bracket first came out, everyone recognized the potential Sweet 16 game against Oklahoma. Joyce Edwards said last week that she has been thinking about Oklahoma ever since they lost, but Staley wanted to change that mindset.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

“Honestly, she told us in practice what she said here. I think, you know, it’s not really about getting a lick back,” Raven Johnson said. “We’ve just gotta come here and do what we do, play to a standard that we know we can play and bring our practice habits to the game. So I think it’s all about advancing and beating the team that’s in front of you.”

That Staley’s message was not about ignoring the first game, it was about where the focus needs to be. It seemed to be a callback to the SEC Tournament, when South Carolina played LSU at a fever pitch, but then was flat against Texas.

“Coach talked about the amount of energy (revenge) takes. It’s the wrong kind of energy going into that game,” Agot Makeer said. “Obviously, we are going to be motivated because we lost to them before, and we shouldn’t have. Going forward, we’re going to be ready to go.”

Makeer said that what she remembers most about the first game was that the Gamecocks didn’t play like themselves.

They gave up a season-high 94 points (albeit in overtime), and allowed season-highs in rebounds, assists, and field goals made and attempted. The Sooners shot 48%, the second-highest shooting percentage the Gamecocks allowed this season.

Ta’Niya Latson is one of the players who might normally be thinking about revenge. She had just six points on 1-10 shooting in Norman, and wasn’t the only one who struggled. Edwards had just 12 points on 3-12 shooting, and Madina Okot had six points on 3-9 shooting. As a team, South Carolina shot just 37%.

“They played with a lot of physicality, and I feel like we weren’t necessarily mentally prepared for that, and that also played a part in the way we shot the ball,” Latson said. “We’re looking forward to tomorrow and playing better and attacking them with just as much. We can’t be the first one that gets hit. We’ve got to hit first.”

Despite the poor shooting, 82 points are usually enough to win. The bigger concern is on defense.

Raegan Beers had 18 points and 14 rebounds on 8-9 shooting, including a putback on Oklahoma’s final possession that sent the game into overtime. Payton Verhulst added 19 points and Sahara Williams had 10 rebounds.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Freshman Aaliyah Chavez finished with 26 points and scored 15 in overtime.

“Really, all I remember is how my team made sure I got wide-open shots,” Chavez said. “That’s all it is. Obviously, they put the trust in me to make those shots. They passed it to me to make those shots.”

Oklahoma plays with a fast pace and tries to run even after made baskets. South Carolina did a poor job of finding Chavez in the open court before she would look to shoot.

On Saturday, Johnson, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, will be the primary defender on Chavez. But she will have help from Latson and Makeer, the freshman whom Johnson dubbed her heir as the defensive specialist.

Makeer has a history with Chavez. They played with and against each other in high school. In the Nike Hoop Summit last April, the World team used Makeer as the defensive stopper against Chavez. Unofficially, Makeer only gave up three points to Chavez. She got it back a few possessions later when she nailed a spot-up three.

Makeer has played her best basketball of the season in the tournament and is coming off a stellar performance against Southern Cal, where she outplayed freshman of the year Jazzy Davidson. Makeer will get another chance to prove herself against a more heralded freshman in the Sweet 16.

“She’s going to get her shots up regardless,” Makeer said. “Make sure you contest. Making sure she’s taking the toughest possible shot is a big emphasis. She’s a good player, and she’s going to get the ball.”

Makeer has been dubbed the Gamecocks’ “X-factor” by her teammates, but she believes the entire bench can make an impact. South Carolina has a history of unexpected heroes against Oklahoma. In the 2025 SEC Tournament, Maryam Dauda came off the bench and outplayed Beers. In January, playing just her third college game, Alcia Tournebize had nine points and three rebounds in 14 minutes.

“I feel like anybody can be the difference-maker,” Makeer said, “whether it’s me, whether it’s Ali, Ayla (McDowell), Maryam, someone stepping up off the bench.”