South Carolina women's basketball: The versatile defense of Raven Johnson and Agot Makeer has been the Gamecocks' X-factor

In this postseason, Agot Makeer has been dubbed the Gamecocks’ “X-Factor” by her teammates and coaches. In reality, it is Makeer and Raven Johnson together that are South Carolina’s X-Factor.

In South Carolina’s last two games in the NCAA Tournament, Dawn Staley has gone with a small lineup that includes Johnson guarding the opponent’s top forward. As a 5-9 point guard, you wouldn’t expect Johnson to be able to defend bulky forwards like the 6-3 Marta Suarez and 6-2 Sarah Strong.

But Johnson mustered all of her strength and willpower and didn’t allow either to score against her in the post.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

“We go with a small lineup, Coach tells me do what you do to stop the four player,” Johnson said. “Most of the time, they’re bigger than me. They’re probably stronger than me. I don’t back down to the matchup. I might tell I got her, whatever she needs toe to do, I got her.”

Johnson is strong for her size and has a 6-2 wingspan that helps her play bigger than she is. Johnson probably wouldn’t have won SEC Defensive Player of the Year for guarding forwards, but she is good enough to hold her own.

“She has the heart of a lion, and she’s not going to back down from anyone” Ta’Niya Latson said. “Whether you’re 6-7 or 5-2, she’s going to guard you. That’s what makes her special, because she can be a floor general but also be a menace on the defensive end.”

Staley said Johnson’s defense was the key to the game.

“That means everything to us,” she said. “Raven was guarding Sarah for a short portion of the game. We didn’t really skip a beat. It was a different type of defense that Sarah was probably used to being guarded by, which was being physical, playing underneath her, just make her think more like a guard versus a big.”

With Johnson guarding Strong, or Suarez in the TCU game, that allowed Staley to put Makeer on the top perimeter player, Azzi Fudd or Olivia Miles.

“They’re great defenders,” Joyce Edwards said. “Gotti, it’s really her length. You think you have an easy layup and here she comes swatting it out of nowhere. You think you’re about to catch the ball, and she comes in the passing lane. I would say Raven’s a little bit more physical. She gets into the body and she does all the like, nitty gritty.”

Makeer is 6-1 with a 6-4 wingspan, so she is even longer than Johnson. She isn’t as strong, but Makeer is quicker at jumping into passing lanes or getting steals.

“We needed Gotti to be on the floor because if Raven didn’t have Fudd, we needed Gotti’s length, which is a different look for her as well,” Staley said. “We were able to be a little bit more versatile in our small lineup because of Raven’s ability to be fearless and guard anyone.”

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Makeer’s defensive prowess can also relieve some pressure on Johnson. If Johnson is feeling tired, the Gamecocks can let Makeer take over Johnson’s defensive assignment for a few possessions so Johnson can get some rest without having to exit the game.

“Raven has to be the point and she has to bring the ball up,” Makeer said. “You can get tired doing that all the time. So I think I help her out by guarding the best player and give her breaks off the ball.”

“She has a knack for finding the ball, hunting the ball. That helps me also,” Johnson confirmed. “I can get a little break or a breather guarding the post player.”

Whatever the matchups are, the defensive efforts from Johnson and Makeer have been a defining part of this tournament run. Johnson had a steal and layup that put South Carolina ahead of UConn for good. Makeer has had that knack for getting runouts off of turnovers that lead to big runs for the Gamecocks.

“That type of stuff is contagious,” Edwards said. “You see Raven get a steal for a layup and you’re like, I want to get a steal for a layup, too. It raises the whole defense and it elevates it.”