South Carolina women's basketball: There will never be another Raven Johnson

“Take thy beak from out my heart, and take thy form from off my door!”

Quoth the raven, “Nevermore.” –Edgar Allan Poe

On Monday night, Raven Johnson will be selected in the WNBA Draft. She will be one of two dozen Gamecocks picked in the draft, and there are enough current Gamecocks in the league to field an entire team, but there will never be another Raven Johnson.

Johnson’s name is all over the South Carolina record book. She has records that reflect her excellence, like her 202 assists as a senior, the fourth most in a season in program history, or her program-best 2.96 assist-to-turnover ratio.

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Johnson also holds the records that reflect her sustained success. She is third in career assists with 612, and her 154 games played are the most by a non-COVID player.

After tearing her ACL in the second game of her freshman season, Johnson missed just two more games. She went 145-9 in the games that she played, a 0.942 winning percentage.

As a senior, Johnson averaged 9.9 points, 5.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. She was named an All-American, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and was the Sacramento Regional 4 Most Outstanding Player, an award she fittingly received while playing with the confetti.

Johnson was one of the most decorated recruits South Carolina has ever signed. She called herself the “Big Birdie” when she committed. But Johnson has also faced the most obstacles.

Johnson dealt with the torn ACL, going viral for being waved off by Caitlin Clark (in a game she shot 3-6 from three), a disappointing junior season that she admitted was self-inflicted, and a gut-wrenching final game. Johnson faced it all with her trademark smile.

“I’m just a bubbly person,” Johnson said after South Carolina lost to UCLA in the national championship game. “I’m not smiling. I’m actually mad. I’m actually mad. But my personality is making me smile through the pain, if that makes sense. But yeah, I’m not satisfied with the outcome that happened today. I’m just smiling through the pain.”

Johnson’s smile and positive outlook kept her going through the tough times. Only Raven Johnson could compare UConn and Benedict and have it make sense. It made her a perfect match for Dawn Staley’s sometimes withering expectations.

“I honestly just smile and laugh and I just go back out there and try to not dwell on the mistake that I did,” Johnson said.

That viral wave-off may have been the low point of Johnson’s career, but since then, she has flooded the timeline with successful plays. Johnson threw the inbounds to Kamilla Cardoso for the game-winning three against Tennessee in the 2024 SEC Tournament. She had the steal and layup against Clark that permanently swung the title game, and the alley-oop followed by a steal and layup that clinched the 2025 game against LSU.

And Johnson went out in glory, with another steal and layup against UConn, as well as brilliant defense against Sarah Strong.

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Johnson’s teammates wanted nothing more than to send her out a winner.

“She’s just the type of point guard that you want,” Joyce Edwards said. “I love her.”

Since 2016, South Carolina has basically had three point guards: Tyasha Harris, Destanni Henderson, and Johnson (Kierra Fletcher was the starter during Johnson’s redshirt freshman season, but Johnson was PG1). They had a lineage: Harris handed off to Henderson, who handed off to Johnson, and they linked all three of South Carolina’s national championships.

“Raven was the last of the core group of players that had been together that actually had taken our program to the very top,” Staley said after the national championship game. “I think we do a great job of just keeping things in perspective for our players, creating spaces in which you can handle the truth and also creating spaces in which there’s open communication, what’s good, what’s not good. We have those type of conversations. We need players that are able to handle those situations because that’s what it takes to get to this point and win.”

Maybe Maddy McDaniel will take the reins from Johnson and continue the legacy. South Carolina’s recruiting is as strong as ever, and the Gamecocks are one of the favorites to win it all again next year. But for now, it feels like the end of an era.