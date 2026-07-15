South Carolina women's basketball: Three former Gamecocks will team up for the WNBA All-Star Game

The three former Gamecocks will be teammates at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game. The rosters were announced Wednesday afternoon.

Honorary general managers and WNBA greats Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon selected the teams.

The top two vote-getters, Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark, were assigned by a coin flip. Cooper won the coin flip and received Bueckers. Clark was assigned to Weatherspoon.

As the loser of the coin flip, Weatherspoon made the first pick. She used it to take Wilson, saying the decision was “self-explanatory.”

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“The greatness in A’ja Wilson, the desire to be great every single night,” Weatherspoon said. “She demands greatness from her teammates.”

Boston was Weatherspoon’s third pick. Weatherspoon wanted to add some muscle to help Wilson.

“The power that she has in the painted area, she owns it,” Weatherspoon said. “She’s having fun playing this game right now.”

Later, Weatherspoon added Gray as a reserve.

Wilson is appearing in her eighth All-Star Game. Boston and Gray are making their fourth appearance. They were teammates in 2023, when Wilson picked Boston and Gray to be on her squad. In 2024, the All-Star Game was between the US Olympic team, with Wilson, and the WNBA All-Stars, with Boston and Gray.

Last year, Wilson and Boston were teammates, facing Gray, who was making her first All-Star start. Gray swept the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest in 2024.

The full roster for “Team Spoon” is Wilson, Boston, Gray, Clark, Olivia Miles, Jessica Shepard, Rhyne Howard, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Williams, Kiki Iriafen, and Nneka Ogwumike. “Team Coop” is: Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, Gabby Williams, Angel Reese, Marina Mabrey, Dominique Malonga, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and Sonia Citron.

There will likely be some injury opt-outs over the next week. The All-Star Game is on July 25 at 8:30 ET on ABC.