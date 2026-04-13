South Carolina women's basketball: Three Gamecocks expect to be picked in Monday's WNBA Draft

The 2026 WNBA Draft will be held on Monday, April 13, in New York, and three Gamecocks are expected to go in the first round.

Raven Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, and Madina Okot are projected first-round picks who are among the 15 players invited to attend the draft in person. Only UCLA (five players), South Carolina (three), and TCU (two) had multiple players invited.

A fourth Gamecock, Maryam Dauda, is eligible for the WNBA Draft but is not expected to be selected. Dauda said she intends to play overseas.

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South Carolina had three players, Bree Hall, Te-Hina Paopao, and Sania Feagin, selected in last season’s WNBA Draft. South Carolina has had 22 players selected in the WNBA Draft, and 11 different former Gamecocks appeared in a WNBA game last season, led by MVP A’ja Wilson and first-team All-WNBA Allisha Gray.

Since 2020, no program has had more draft picks (12) or first-round picks (six) than South Carolina. A former Gamecock has been picked in nine of the last 11 drafts, including 11 first-round picks, two number-one picks, and five top-five picks.

The complete list of invitees is Nell Angloma (France), Laiuren Betts (UCLA), Angela Dugalić (UCLA), Awa Fam (Spain), Azzi Fudd (UConn, Gabriela Jaquez (UCLA), Flau’jae Johnson (LSU), Raven Johnson (South Carolina), Gianna Kneepkens (UCLA, Ta’Niya Latson (South Carolina), Cotie McMahon (Ole Miss), Olivia Miles (TCU), Madina Okot (South Carolina), Kiki Rice (UCLA), and Marta Suarez (TCU).

Here’s where the Gamecocks are projected to be picked:

(I’ve tried to use the most recent version of every mock draft, but some newer versions will likely come out Monday morning.)

Raven Johnson (5-9, Point Guard)

Senior stats: 9.9 points, 5.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals

Projection: Johnson is typically viewed as a steady pick with a high floor but lower ceiling than some other players. Her defense, leadership, and three-point shooting are pluses. Her most common landing spots are the two expansion teams, Portland and Toronto, and Indiana, which would reunite her with former teammate Aliyah Boston, her predecessor at South Carolina, Tyasha Harris, and nemesis Caitlin Clark.

Mock drafts:

The Athletic – #10 Indiana Fever

Bleacher Report – #11 Washington Mystics

CBS Sports – #6 Toronto Tempo

ESPN – #10 Indiana Fever

Fansided – #10 Indiana Fever

NBC – #9 Washington Mystics

No Cap Space – #5 Chicago Sky

SB Nation – #6 Toronto Tempo

SI – #9 Washington Mystics

The Sporting News – #7 Portland Fire

USA Today – #9 Washington Mystics

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Ta’Niya Latson (5-9, Guard)

Senior stats: 14.1 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals

Projection: Her selflessness in taking a smaller role last season with South Carolina impressed scouts, along with her improved defense. Sher proved she can be successful in a pro-style environment and still get to the rim whenever she wants. Golden State, which could use her driving ability, and Indiana, which could use her as a combo guard, are popular destinations. Latson is also frequently predicted to be the first pick by Portland, where she would probably be expected to be a scorer again.

Mock drafts:

The Athletic – #8 Golden State

Bleacher Report – #8 Golden State

CBS Sports – #10 Indiana Fever

ESPN – #13 Atlanta Dream

Fansided – #7 Portland Fire

NBC – #12 Connecticut Sun

No Cap Space – #7 Portland Fire

SB Nation – #10 Indiana Fever

SI – #10 Indiana Fever

The Sporting News – #12 Connecticut Sun

USA Today – #7 Portland Fire

Madina Okot (6-6, Post)

Senior stats: 12.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.0 assists

Projection: Okot’s relative inexperience is viewed as a positive, but enough of a question mark to push her to the bottom of the first round. The most common landing spots are Connecticut and Atlanta, and both make a lot of sense. With Connecticut, she can learn under Brittney Griner. With Atlanta, she can be Griner’s replacement in a system that will value her three-point shooting ability.

Mock drafts:

The Athletic – #15 Connecticut Sun

Bleacher Report – #12 Connecticut Sun

CBS Sports – #13 Atlanta Dream

ESPN – #15 Connecticut Sun

Fansided – #14 Seattle Storm

NBC – #10 Indiana Fever

No Cap Space – #15 Connecticut Sun

SB Nation – #15 Connecticut Sun

SI – #13 Atlanta Dream

The Sporting News – #11 Washington Mystics

USA Today – #13 Atlanta Dream