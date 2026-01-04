South Carolina women's basketball: Three Gamecocks on Saturday's availability report

The SEC women’s basketball availability report was released on Wednesday night. As expected, three Gamecocks are listed on the report.

As expected, South Carolina senior guard Ta’Niya Latson is listed as OUT. She remains day-to-day with a sprained left ankle.

After missing the game against Alabama, Latson did not practice on Friday. After that practice, Dawn Staley said, “Maybe tomorrow, I don’t know.”

Freshman Alicia Tournebize is listed as OUT. She arrived in Columbia on January 1 and attended practice on Friday, but did not participate. But Staley said on Friday that although she will make the trip to Florida, Tournebize is not ready to appear in a game yet.

As she will be all season, Chloe Kitts is listed as OUT. Kitts was seen putting up shots after practice on Friday, leading to speculation that she could return this season. When asked if that was possible, Staley shook her head and said, “No.”

South Carolina has started just five games this season with a full compliment of players, and finished just three games.

Latson is averaging 16.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. She is shooting 51.9% from the floor and 41.7% from three, both career-highs. She is South Carolina’s second-leading scorer and a crucial part of its transition game.

Latson was injured against Providence when she was driving for a transition layup with 4:18 left in the half. It was unclear on replays if Latson stepped on the defender’s foot or simply took a wrong step, but as she tried to go up for the layup, Latson lost her balance and fell, immediately grabbing her foot in pain.

Florida does not have any players listed on the availability report.

Other notable players

Kailyn Gilbert is OUT for LSU. Aaliyah Crump is OUT for Texas. Oklahoma guard Aaliyah Chavez is PROBABLE. Harissoum Coulibaly is OUT for Auburn.

