South Carolina women's basketball alum to coach Midlands high school program

South Carolina women’s basketball alum Tina Roy is the latest Dawn Staley disciple to get a new coaching gig. Roy will be the first head coach at the new American Leadership Academy in Blythewood. The Midlands-area charter school is set to open this fall, with Roy leading its girls’ basketball program.

Coaching is not a new venture for Roy, who has also worked in professional basketball, music, and law enforcement at various times since her college days ended. She spent a brief time coaching in Atlanta as an assistant at The Galloway School.

Her professional playing career included a short stint with the Atlanta Dream and a run in the 2022 edition of Athletes Unlimited’s women’s basketball league.

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Roy, a Louisiana native, played in Columbia from 2011 to 2016. She was on three SEC Championship-winning squads and two more SEC Tournament championship teams. She developed into a big-time shooter for some of Staley’s early success with the Gamecocks.

During her South Carolina career, Roy averaged 4.7 points per game. As a part-time starter and key rotational player, she managed to shoot 38.7% (2014-2015) and 35.9% (2015-2016) from behind the 3-point line in her final two years in garnet and black. Roy was also the team’s second-leading 3-point threat as a junior and was the team leader in makes as a senior.

As a senior, Roy scored a career-high 21 points in a win over Arkansas, knocking down seven deep balls.