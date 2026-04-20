South Carolina women's basketball: Top 10 games of the 2025-26 season

Each day this week, GamecockCentral will count down a top 10 for South Carolina’s season. We begin by counting down the top 10 games of the season.

10. Texas, November 27 (Players Era Championship), Gamecocks lose 66-64

This is the only loss on the list, but it was still a lot of fun. South Carolina blew a second-half lead, but forced a turnover when Texas had a chance to clinch the win. Ta’Niya Latson drew a foul and hit both free throws to tie the game. But Rori Harmon had time left and got to her favorite spot on the baseline and hit a fallaway jumper to give Texas the win.

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9. Tennessee, February 8, Gamecocks win 93-50

Nobody gave Tennessee much of a chance, but still nobody expected South Carolina to hand Tennessee its worst loss in program history. Even though Tennessee hasn’t been on South Carolina’s level for a decade, it’s always nice to put them in their place. Kim Caldwell trashed her team in the postgame, one of the main catalysts for a season-ending collapse on Rocky Top.

8. Louisville, December 4, Gamecocks win 79-77

Things looked dire in South Carolina’s next game, and the Gamecocks were at risk of losing consecutive games for the first time since the 2018-19 season. But Madina Okot scored six straight points to retake the lead, and Raven Johnson added a basket as South Carolina did just enough to win.

7. Vanderbilt, January 25, Gamecocks win 103-72

South Carolina was coming off a loss at Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt was one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the country. It was the upstart Commodores’ chance to prove they belonged in the national championship conversation. Instead, the Gamecocks swatted Vanderbilt aside like they were still also-rans. South Carolina started the game on an 11-2 run in the first 98 seconds, with seven points coming off of three turnovers, and sprinted its way to a 31-point win that wasn’t that close.

6. Texas, January 15, Gamecocks win 68-65

The two rivals had stayed within a possession of each other for the whole second half. Joyce Edwards had just converted a three-point play to give South Carolina the lead, and then Texas declined to guard Okot. She confidently drained the three to give South Carolina its largest lead ot the game with 3:30 left. South Carolina was in control and kept Texas at arm’s length for the rest of the game.

5. Oklahoma, March 28 (Sweet 16), Gamecocks win 94-68

Oklahoma was one of two teams that beat South Carolina in the regular season. South Carolina admitted that it hadn’t been completely focused and prepared for that loss. The focus was definitely there the next time. The Gamecocks jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the opening minutes, and with the Sooners focused on slowing down Edwards, Ta’Niya Latson (28 points) and Raven Johnson (18 points) went off. Oklahoma never had a chance.

4. TCU, March 30 (Elite Eight), Gamecocks win 78-52

South Carolina’s next opponent, TCU, did have a chance and kept the game close for a half. But South Carolina took control in the third quarter, and then Agot Makeer sparked a 15-0 run to start the fourth quarter and turn the game into another laugher.

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3. LSU, February 14, Gamecocks win 79-72

LSU, on the wrong end of a 17-game losing streak, put everything it had into this game. The game was a sellout; ESPN’s College GameDay was in town; former Gamecock-turned-Tiger Milaysia Fulwiley was on the game program. LSU even brought back South Carolina’s 2015-16 season theme, “The Show,” in an attempt to outdo the Gamecocks.

But LSU forgot to actually play the game. Nobody guarded Tessa Johnson, which immediately became a meme, and Flau’jae Johnson missed two crucial go-ahead free throws with 45 seconds left.

Then Raven Johnson set up Madina Okot for a basket, and South Carolina made its free throws to clinch yet another win over LSU.

2. UConn, April 3 (Final Four), Gamecocks win 62-48

UConn entered the game with the all-time winningest coach, the soon-to-be top draft pick in the WNBA Draft, and the national player of the year. South Carolina outcoached, outplayed, and outtalented the previously undefeated Huskies, ending their 54-game winning streak in humbling fashion.

Geno Auriemma’s humiliating meltdowns solidified the fact that neither he nor his Huskies was a match for Dawn Staley and her Gamecocks. UConn cruised through a weak conference schedule, but when met with a challenge, they crumbled under pressure. Nothing was more embarrassing than Auriemma, whose temper tantrums and repeated lies permanently damaged his legacy.

1. LSU, March 7 (SEC Tournament semifinals), Gamecocks win

This might have been the best game I’ve ever covered. Period. Stop. End of discussion.

There were enough LSU fans (or at least anti-Gamecocks) to provide balance for the mostly partisan crowd at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Every possession was met with full-throated cheers.

The teams went back and forth. Everyone who played had a role. But ultimately it came down to an epic one-on-one battle between Johnson and Fulwiley. And Johnson won.

Fulwiley scored a spectacular 24 points. She matched her then-career-high that won her the SEC Tournament MVP for helping South Carolina beat LSU in 2024. But Johnson nearly matched Fulwiley with a career-high 22 points, and she dished out eight assists. With the game on the line, Johnson set up Madina Okot for a layup, and Fulwiley turned the ball over.

It was brilliant.