South Carolina women's basketball: Top 10 moments of the season

Each day this week, GamecockCentral will count down a top 10 for South Carolina’s season. We begin by counting down the top 10 moments of the season.

10. Ali dunks (twice) at open practice at the Final Four

I could have picked any of Alicia Tournebize’s pregame or practice dunks, but these were especially fun. First, Tournebize dunked while Holly Rowe was interviewing Dawn Staley at midcourt. The crowd cheered, and Rowe, visibly irritated that she had been interrupted, tried to figure out what had happened. All eyes stayed on Tournebize to see if she would do it again.

A few minutes later, as South Carolina’s practice window was about to expire, assistant coach Khadijah Sessions emphatically encouraged Tournebize to dunk again. So, somewhat reluctantly, Tournebize did.

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Tournebize has yet to dunk in a game, but these practice dunks are spectacular because they are so effortless. It’s like every once in a while, Tournebize just feels like stretching out on her layup. They are emblematic of the breathtaking potential that Tournebize has.

9. Raven Johnson playing in the confetti

There was no obvious choice for the MOP of the Sacramento Regional 4, but Raven Johnson was as good as any. It was fitting, in an “only Raven” way, that the announcement came while she was playing with the confetti on the court.

It’s a cliché for players to say that they don’t care about awards, only wins. Johnson doesn’t just say it, she lives it.

8. South Carolina beats Ole Miss to clinch the SEC regular season title

I had my phone out, ready to get a video of the celebration. But nothing happened. Ta’Niya Latson, who had never won a conference title before, said she celebrated in the locker room. Staley said they would celebrate when they won the title outright. They didn’t celebrate much then, either.

It was a far cry from 2014, when a record crowd of 10,547 saw South Carolina clinch its first SEC championship with a win over Florida. Winning never gets old, but it’s fair to say, with 10 titles in 13 seasons, it is expected now.

7. It’s a Festivus miracle!

On December 22, Tournebize committed to South Carolina and announced she would be joining the team in January. A day later, Jerzy Robinson committed to South Carolina during an appearance on ESPN.

With Kaeli Wynn and Kelsi Andrews already in the nest, South Carolina added one of the top international players and a top six recruit for the third season in a row, one of only two programs that can make that claim.

Not bad considering Dawn Staley forgot how to recruit.

6. Agot Makeer’s NCAA Tournament

Makeer had scored in double figures just three times all season, but she hit double digits in all six tournament games and topped her previous career-high four times. She also played exceptional defense, outplaying fellow freshmen Jazzy Davidson and Aaliyah Chavez and top-two draft picks Olivia Miles and Azzi Fudd on the way.

If Makeer continues to play like that for three more years, it will be remembered as the start of a great career. Even if she can’t sustain it, she’ll be remembered for an amazing tournament.

5. Who can guard Tessa?

I would put this higher if there was actually sound of Kim Mulkey saying it, not just a second-hand report. It’s still the hearsay that launched a thousand memes. If nothing else, Tessa Johnson is now better known for this than being Tournament Tessa, which has to make her happy.

4. Madina Okot’s three-pointer against Texas

Okot was 2-6 from three on the season. She was good enough that Texas should have known not to leave her open, but not yet the confident three-point shooter she would become over the last two months of the season.

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But Texas either forgot the scouting report or the scouting report was wrong, and Kyla Oldacre backed away from Okot. Okot hesitated, then fired. Swish. South Carolina suddenly had its biggest lead of the game and was in control. The Gamecocks held on for arguably their biggest regular-season win of the season.

3. Raven Johnson waiving off MiLaysia Fulwiley

Maybe Johnson was directing her teammates to set up a screen, as some claimed, or maybe she was telling Fulwiley to bring it, as some others claimed. Either way, with the clock running down in the third quarter of their SEC Tournament semifinal matchup, Johnson squared up on Fulwiley and waved.

Johnson drove right, got by Fulwiley, got a screen from Okot, spun, and hit a fadeaway over Amiya Joyner. There was no way she was letting South Carolina lose.

2. Geno Auriemma’s tantrum

After getting outcoached, outplayed, and outtalented, instead of losing gracefully, Auriemma decided to go down in a self-induced blaze of humiliation. He threw a tantrum. Refused to shake hands. Repeatedly lied. Threw another tantrum. Most of all, Auriemma permanently tarnished his legacy. The winningest coach ever has the emotional maturity of a two-year-old who skipped his nap.

Unfortunately, Auriemma’s poor behavior overshadowed a brilliant game by South Carolina. Players were peppered with questions about the meltdown, and most of them nervously declined to talk about it. For better or worse, it was one of the defining moments of the season.

1. Raven Johnson’s steal vs UConn

I could have gone with either of Agot Makeer’s threes (especially the second one), or the play where the Huskies got a steal and blocked a shot and still gave up a layup. Strictly speaking, those had a bigger impact on the outcome.

But I knew South Carolina would win when Raven Johnson cut off a pass for the steal and went the other way for an easy layup. It reminded me too much of her steal and layup in the 2024 national championship game. After a shaky start, South Carolina’s defense was in control, and it was only a matter of time until the Gamecocks pulled away.