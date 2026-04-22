South Carolina women's basketball: Top 10 performances of the season

Each day this week, GamecockCentral will count down a top 10 for South Carolina’s season. We begin by counting down the top 10 performances of the season.

10. Joyce Edwards vs Texas A&M

Heavily favored South Carolina only led 55-51 early in the fourth quarter, but Edwards took over. She scored 14 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter and had all but two of the Gamecocks’ points. Edwards also had four of her 11 rebounds in the fourth, made all four of her free throw attempts, and played the top of the 1-3-1 zone the Gamecocks employed late.

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9. Agot Makeer vs TCU (Elite Eight)

Makeer scored a career-high 18 points, tied her career-high by playing 31 minutes, and added four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. TCU couldn’t handle her combination of length and quickness, and Makeer was the key to South Carolina’s decisive 15-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

8. Madina Okot vs Kentucky

Okot pitched in 21 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. It was a sluggish game for her teammates, so South Carolina ran plays to get Okot open for layups, jumpers, and three-pointers, and she made them all, outdueling Kentucky’s Clara Strack.

7. Agot Makeer vs UConn (Final Four)

Makeer scored 14 points and went 2-2 from three. The first three tied the game at the end of the first quarter after a poor start by South Carolina, and the second put South Carolina in control in the fourth quarter. Makeer was South Carolina’s second-leading scorer, but her defense, especially helping hold future number one draft pick Azzi Fudd to 3-15 shooting, was her biggest contribution.

6. Raven Johnson vs LSU (Valentine’s Day)

Johnson filled up the box score with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals, but we’re getting used to that by now. She set her career-high for points at the time, and tied her career-high by going 8-10 from the line.

5. Ta’Niya Latson vs Oklahoma (Sweet 16)

Latson went just 1-10 against the Sooners in the regular-season loss. For the rematch, Oklahoma was determined to stop South Carolina’s inside game, hoping for a repeat performance from Latson. Instead, she scored 28 points on 7-11 shooting and went 10-10 from the line while adding five assists.

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4. Tessa Johnson vs LSU (Valentine’s Day)

Johnson scored 16 of her 21 points in the first half, going 4-5 from three. In addition to sparking a meme, her sharp-shooting kept South Carolina close until they could find their footing. Johnson’s reverse layup before halftime put South Carolina up 41-40 and ended up being the go-ahead basket.

3. Ta’Niya Latson vs UConn (Final Four)

In a defensive slugfest, Latson did what she was brought to South Carolina to do: she manufactured offense when there was nothing there. Latson finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and went 10-10 from the foul line. She also played stellar defense, helping hold UConn to its second-lowest tournament point total ever.

2. Joyce Edwards vs TCU (Elite Eight)

Oklahoma sent double and triple-teams at Edwards, allowing Latson and her backcourt mates to dominate. TCU tried to do the opposite, staying home and playing Edwards straight-up. That didn’t work either, and Edwards dominated with 24 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists.

1. Raven Johnson vs LSU (SEC Tournament)

Johnson had one of the all-time great games by a Gamecock in the rematch against LSU. She had a career-high 22 points, eight assists, and three rebounds, and won a thrilling back-and-forth battle with her former teammate, MiLaysia Fulwiley.