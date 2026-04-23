South Carolina women's basketball: Top 10 plays of the season

Each day this week, GamecockCentral will count down a top 10 for South Carolina’s season. We begin by counting down the top 10 plays of the season.

10. Raven Johnson’s layup against Louisville

It was a 6-0 run by Madina Okot that put South Carolina ahead, but it was Raven Johnson who sealed the win. She dribbled out the shot clock and then drove to the rim, using her long arm to reach around the defender and bank in the finger roll. The score put South Carolina up three with less than a minute to play, and that was enough for the Gamecocks to hold on.

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9. Raven Johnson finds Madina Okot for the bucket

South Carolina led 73-72 and had just gotten a gift when Flau’jae Johnson missed two free throws with 45.5 seconds left, but South Carolina still had to capitalize.

The Gamecocks spread the floor for Raven Johnson, who drove to the rim, collapsed the defense, and passed to Okot. Okot pumpfaked and faded away for the score.

8. Agot Makeer’s tournament to remember

Makeer scored 16 points against Southern in the first round, but this was where her tournament magic really began. She checked in, forced a miss by national freshman of the year Jazzy Davidson, and then, after missing a three, stole the rebound for a layup. This play jump-started a run that saw Makeer outplay Davidson, freshman Aaliyah Chavez, number two draft pick Olivia Miles, and number one draft pick Azzi Fudd over the next two weeks.

Gotti said that was mine to begin with thank you very much 😤



📺 ESPN | https://t.co/6lrEL7fyNz pic.twitter.com/lFcP22si52 — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 24, 2026

7. Madina Okot goes coast-to-coast

The regular season finale at Kentucky wasn’t particularly well-played on either side, except for the battle between Madina Okot and Clara Strack. They hit one spectacular shot after another against each other. Okot and South Carolina got the final laugh, and she had the most impressive play of the game.

6. Steal, block, layup anyway

Sometimes, the ball bounces your way.

With about three minutes left in the national semifinal, South Carolina was already in control, up 53-47. Ta’Niya Latson passed to Joyce Edwards. The ball was deflected back to Latson, so she drove. Her layup was blocked, but right to Madina Okot for a layup.

Sometimes, it’s your night. South Carolina earned its win over UConn by being stronger, faster, more athletic, and better coached, but this was the play that sealed it.

5. That Tessa-Agot-Joyce play vs TCU

South Carolina beat TCU by being bigger, stronger, and faster. That was never more true than on this play, when Tessa Johnson forced a turnover, passed ahead to Agot Makeer, who then dropped a pass off to Joyce Edwards for a layup.

4. Agot Makeer’s threes vs UConn

Makeer was 2-2 on three against UConn in the national semifinal, but both felt like game changers. First, she hit a step-back three off a loose-ball scramble that tied the game after one quarter. UConn had jumped out to an 11-4 lead, but South Carolina battled back, and Makeer tied the game. Then in the fourth quarter, UConn lost Makeer for a three-pointer that gave South Carolina an insurmountable lead.

GOTTI FORRRRR 3, TIE BALL GAME 🔥



📺 ESPN | https://t.co/Q3Mo6Zgy4B pic.twitter.com/SK2cH6iE5j — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 3, 2026

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3. Raven Johnson’s steal against UConn

In the 2024 national championship game, Raven Johnson flipped the flow of the game for good with a steal and layup off of Caitlin Clark right before halftime. Iowa never recovered. It wasn’t quite the same in the 2026 national semifinal against undefeated UConn, but it was pretty dang close.

Early in the third quarter, Johnson picked off a pass and took it the other way for a layup. She gave South Carolina a lead it would never surrender.

2. Madina Okot’s three-pointer against Texas

Okot added more to her legacy, but it was all gravy after this play. South Carolina led Texas 58-57 in the fourth quarter, and neither team had led by more than one possession. Raven Johnson passed to Madina Okot on the three-point line, and Texas backed off. Swish. Ballgame.

Okot was 2-6 from three up to that point, but beginning with that shot, Okot hit 11-23 from three the rest of the season. Texas made a mistake in real time and in hindsight, and South Carolina went on to win.

FUNKY COLD MADINA!! TIMEOUT TEXAS 😤



📺 ESPN2 | https://t.co/GWGMzGeNeT pic.twitter.com/lAIKDrcnxh — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) January 16, 2026

1. Raven waiving off Fuliwiley

There is debate as to what Johnson’s wave really meant. Some of her teammates say she was merely instructing them on the play call. Others say she was setting up her own shot.

Regardless, as time wound down in the third quarter of South Carolina’s SEC Tournament game against LSU, Johnson waved everyone off and isolated on her former teammate MiLaysia Fulwiley.

Everyone on both sides insisted there was no animosity after Fulwiley left South Carolina to play for rival LSU. But that didn’t mean they didn’t want to get the best of each other. Whether Johnson had actually waved off help to attack Fulwiley one-on-one, or had merely called a play like her teammates later insisted, she got the iso.

Johnson drove right, stopped, faded away, splash. There was no way she was going to lose that game.