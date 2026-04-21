South Carolina women's basketball: Top 10 "What-ifs" of the season

Each day this week, GamecockCentral will count down a top 10 for South Carolina’s season. We begin by counting down the top 10 “what ifs” of the season.

10. What if Ashlyn Watkins doesn’t sit out the season?

It happened so long ago that it is possible to forget that Watkins was supposed to be a significant part of the team, hopefully returning to the court midseason after a torn ACL last year. It’s difficult to guess how productive Watkins would have been, when she would have been available, and what her impact would have been.

But it definitely would have made the season different.

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9. What if Adhel Tac doesn’t get hurt?

Tac’s last game of the season was on February 5, when she scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds against Mississippi State. She wasn’t missed during most of that absence because Alicia Tournebize and Maryam Dauda stepped up, and South Carolina used a small lineup more frequently.

But in both of South Carolina’s losses to Texas and UCLA, the Gamecocks missed Tac. Tournebize and Dauda didn’t have the combination of size and strength to guard UCLA’s Lauren Betts, but Tac would have. She played well against Texas in Las Vegas, and if she had been available against LSU, maybe South Carolina wouldn’t have been so tired.

Would Tac have made enough difference for South Carolina to win? That’s a long shot, but she would have improved their chances.

8. What if South Carolina had a different game plan for UCLA?

The way UCLA played, it probably wouldn’t have made a difference. But what if the Gamecocks had gone into the game with a different approach? Who knows what that would have looked like, but maybe the Gamecocks would have had a chance.

7. What if Tessa Johnson doesn’t pick up two quick fouls against Oklahoma?

Johnson had eight points in the first three minutes, and it looked like South Carolina would blow out Oklahoma. But Johnson also picked up two fouls and had to go to the bench. South Carolina – and Johnson – never recovered that early flow. That led to number six…

6. What if South Carolina doesn’t botch the final possession against Oklahoma?

South Carolina had the momentum and the ball with a chance to take the final shot in a tie game. Dawn Staley wouldn’t reveal exactly what the final play was supposed to be, but it certainly looked like South Carolina messed it up. Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot ran into each other trying to set a screen for Raven Johnson, and then Johnson threw a poor pass to Edwards, who couldn’t control it.

That was South Carolina’s only regular-season SEC loss. Could they have gone undefeated? And if they did, would the SEC Tournament loss have bumped the Gamecocks to the fourth overall seed? But without that chip on their shoulders, would the Gamecocks have charged their way to another title game?

5. What if Agot Makeer hit her stride sooner?

Better late than never, but the season would have been a lot different if Makeer had started playing the way she did in the NCAA Tournament earlier in the season. She gave South Carolina another three-point shooter, athletic shot-making, and exceptional defense.

Injuries kept Makeer from reaching her potential sooner and kept Dawn Staley from having the confidence to play her until March. It’s impossible to predict how things would have been different, but the impact would almost certainly have been positive.

4. What if South Carolina had something left after the LSU game in the SEC Tournament?

It was evident almost immediately against Texas that South Carolina had emptied the tank to beat LSU the day before. You can’t worry about the next game unless you win the first one, but hindsight is 20/20. Surely there could have been a way to beat the Tigers while also preserving something for the Longhorns.

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3. What if Chloe Kitts doesn’t get hurt?

Last offseason, South Carolina wanted to get bigger, more athletic, and more versatile, and added players to do that. But when Chloe Kitts, the leading returning rebounder and an All-American, tore her ACL in early October, it changed how the roster fit together and cost the frontcourt its leader.

The Gamecocks were bigger and more athletic, but the versatility was gone (until Makeer’s emergence in March). They struggled all season to develop depth, rebounding was inconsistent, and the early-season defensive struggles were due in large part to the absence of Kitts, who called out the defense.

Kitts is also a fearless competitor. There were games when South Carolina could have used that.

2. What if Madina Okot doesn’t have a bad day to have a bad day?

By no means does the UCLA loss in the national championship game fall solely on Okot’s shoulders. But she was the one player South Carolina needed to have a good game to have a chance to win, and she had one of her worst games of the season. The timing was unfortunate.

1. What if South Carolina had won it all?

Dawn Staley would be tied for the third-most national championships by a coach. Raven Johnson would have finished her career with three national championships and a 95% career winning percentage (instead of only 94%), one of the greatest careers ever. Ta’Niya Latson would have been completely vindicated. South Carolina would have re-established itself as clearly the preeminent program of the past decade, instead of probably.