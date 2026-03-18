South Carolina women's basketball: Tournament rematches are good storylines, but not unusual

When the NCAA Tournament bracket was announced on Sunday, attention immediately shot to the second round, when South Carolina would face a rematch with either Clemson or Southern Cal.

No disrespect to Southern and Samford, and with all due respect to Palmetto State great Allison Feaster and Harvard, the Gamecocks can probably safely look ahead.

Regardless of who South Carolina plays, it will be a rematch of a game from November. That brings up a common misconception: that the Tournament cannot feature rematches. Contrary to some social media outrage last weekend, the NCAA selection committee’s rules are not a secret.

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According to the NCAA selection rules, there are five “Core bracketing principles” and then five “Core placement steps” for seeding. These are supposed to be mandatory. They include familiar principles like the S-cure (1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3, for example), and newer rules like the top overall seed playing on Friday/Sunday for the regionals.

The last one was a change demanded by Dawn Staley after South Carolina had to play the 2023 Final Four on short rest despite being the top overall seed. There are also a few other steps that get into the nitty-gritty of placing teams.

After the mandatory steps are followed, there is a section called “Additional considerations.” These are, basically, suggestions but not requirements. The first consideration addresses rematches.

“Avoid rematches of regular-season games in the First Four and first and second rounds when possible.”

There are strict rules about when teams from the same conference can play. They cannot meet in the first round, and the top four teams from a conference cannot meet until the Elite Eight.

In this era of super conferences, and with 22 teams coming from the Big Ten and SEC alone, there isn’t a lot of room for those additional considerations.

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“We’ve played common opponents all the time,” Dawn Staley said. “It’s real common for (Southern Cal) and Clemson, and it’s not to look past the first round, but I mean, we played both of them. It’s some familiarity, so that helps a little bit, and I know we haven’t played both of them in a long time. But it’s good to have some familiarity with whatever team comes out of that and if we come out of it.”

In 2015 and 2024, South Carolina had first-round rematches with Savannah State and Presbyterian, respectively. There were also regional rematches against Baylor (2019), UCLA (2023), Maryland (2023), and Duke (2025). South Carolina has also had Final Four rematches with UConn (2022, 2025) and Texas (2025).

Those are all just from the last 10 tournaments.

In this case, because the games were played over four months ago, in the second week of the season, it doesn’t mean much to see each other again.

“You pretty much have to wipe the slate clean,” Staley said. “We’re all different teams. We’re much better than we were back in November. And they are much better now that March is here. So we’re not going to leave any stone unturned. We’re gonna try to put together some game plans that can get us out of the first round and on to the second, and hopefully we’ll approach it in the same way.”

Clemson is making its first tournament appearance since 2019. With an inexperienced tournament team, coach Shawn Poppie said the biggest advantage for his young team is not that the Tigers have already played South Carolina, but that they won’t have to get acclimated to Colonial Life Arena.

“I think using that experience of we’ve shot in there a couple of times, I think you can lean on (that),” Poppie said. “We were not very good back then, and I think we were very competitive. I think we’ve got a lot of naiveness, too. We’ve only got three kids that have played in the tournament.”