South Carolina women's basketball transfer target withdraws from portal

On Thursday, South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley reeled in her first transfer portal commitment of the cycle, as Texas Longhorns wing Jordan Lee announced her pledge to the Gamecocks. However, the other major transfer target on USC’s public recruiting board will not be joining her.

On Friday, Virginia Cavaliers guard Kymora Johnson revealed that she will be withdrawing her name from the transfer portal. The Charlottesville, Virginia native will return to her hometown team for her final year of collegiate eligibility. The All-ACC performer will not wear garnet and black for the 2026-2027 season.

During Final Four festivities in Phoenix earlier this month, Staley revealed that she hoped to improve the Gamecocks’ athleticism on the perimeter via the transfer portal. She also hinted at the program’s need for more bodies at the point guard position. Johnson would have checked both of those boxes.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

Though not nearly as intensely, another potential target was on the radar. Reports had previously surfaced that South Carolina had checked in with Oklahoma Sooners transfer combo guard Zya Vann. She committed to Texas earlier on Friday. At this time, it is unclear if the Gamecocks will continue pursuing a point guard in the transfer portal.

USC lost long-time starting point guard Raven Johnson and combo guard Ta’Niya Latson to the WNBA. The Gamecocks return backup point guard Maddy McDaniel, former high school point guard Agot Makeer, and off-ball guard Tessa Johnson. Incoming class of 2026 five-star guard Jerzy Robinson is not a point guard but is comfortable with the ball in her hands, as well.

The transfer portal will remain open through Monday. Players who enter the portal during the transfer window will still be able to set visits and commit to new programs after the window closes.