South Carolina women's basketball turns blowouts to bludgeonings with strong momentum, depth

It’s been said time and again, when you get up, don’t let up. South Carolina women’s basketball has embodied that mindset throughout the 2025-26 season.

Against the Ole Miss Rebels on Feb. 22, the Gamecocks entered the halftime break already up 16 points. By the final buzzer, that lead grew to 37 points. Against Missouri on Thursday night, South Carolina turned an 8-7 lead into 23-7 in less than four minutes.

While South Carolina went on to have multiple mental lapses, including allowing 31 points in the third quarter, the Gamecocks never let the game get close.

“I think our team does a really good job at creating momentum for us, especially when people are creating momentum for themselves,” head coach Dawn Staley said Thursday.

The previous Sunday’s win over Ole Miss is not the first time South Carolina has manhandled a ranked team in the second half, either. Against Tennessee, the Gamecocks turned their 15-point lead into a 43-point win. The Gamecocks outscored Tennessee 46-18 in the second half enroute to the Lady Vols’ worst loss in program history.

The second half against Tennessee saw the Gamecocks hold the Lady Vols to 6-of-32 from the field, 5-of-28 from three. In Sunday’s game, the Rebels hit several lows in the third quarter alone against South Carolina. Ole Miss shot 3-of-20 from the field and committed six turnovers in the quarter. The Gamecocks, however, shot 9-of-18.

For Missouri, it was missing its next six shots after pulling within one. South Carolina ended the first with a season-high 33-point quarter while the Tigers scored a meager 13 on 25/22/75 shooting splits. A 4-6 start for Missouri and a slow start for the Gamecocks brought the Tigers within 15. However, a 6-0 run out of the media timeout swiftly put the Gamecocks back up 20-plus. South Carolina closed the half outscoring Missouri 15-7 in the final five minutes of the half.

South Carolina then allowed 31 points in the third quarter, almost double what Missouri scored in the opening half. Staley felt that allowing the run was uncharacteristic of her team.

“I think seven of those were threes. I think, I mean, this league is good, every team is really good,” Staley said. “Every team has momentum; they take momentum during the game.”

The Gamecocks rectified it quickly in the fourth, closing Thursday’s game on a 24-2 run. Staley believes that, over the course of 40 minutes, South Carolina’s depth became overwhelming.

“Even if we’re not scoring, defensively we can apply pressure and maybe shoot a little bit quicker than you want to shoot,” Staley said. “Our rotations were pretty good, so we started prioritizing the shots and did a much better job in the fourth quarter [of] controlling that.”