South Carolina women's basketball: Two former Gamecocks named WNBA All-Star starters

The starters for the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago have been announced, and two former Gamecocks got the nod.

A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston were both voted All-Star Starters. Neither has missed an All-Star Game in her career. Wilson is making her eighth All-Star appearance, and Boston is making her fourth (there was no All-Star Game in 2020).

Voting was split into frontcourt players and guards. Boston led all frontcourt players in fan voting and finished fifth in media voting and eighth in player voting. Wilson was second in fan and media voting and first in player voting. Wilson finished first overall among frontcourt players. Boston was fourth.

Paige Bueckers led the fan and player voting for guards, and was second in media voting behind Olivia Miles. Former Gamecock Allisha Gray finished sixth in overall voting for guards, and will have to make the game as a reserve.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Chris Wellbaum and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

Now that the starters have been named, it is up to the league’s coaches to select the 12 reserves. Each of the 15 head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players, and four players of either position to make the All-Star Game. Coaches cannot vote for their own players, and conference affiliation doesn’t matter.

Former Gamecock Allisha Gray is seeking her fourth consecutive All-Star appearance. In 2024, she swept the three-point shooting and skills competitions. She finished sixth overall in the voting for starters.

Another former Gamecock, Kamilla Cardoso, is seeking her first All-Star appearance. She was not in the top 10 of the initial voting. They are probably the only other Gamecocks with a chance of making the All-Star Game.

Once the reserves have been named, WNBA greats Cynthia Cooper and Theresa Weatherspoon will pick the teams. They are serving as honorary general managers in celebration of the league’s 30th season.

The All-Star Game will be played on July 25 at the United Center in Chicago.