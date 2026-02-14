South Carolina women's basketball: Two key reserves expected to miss LSU game

According to the availability report released on Friday, South Carolina will be without two reserves for its showdown at LSU.

Agot Makeer, who missed the last three games, is no longer listed on the availability report. However, Maddy McDaniel and Adhel Tac are both listed as OUT.

McDaniel was a late scratch against Tennessee. She was not on the initial availability report, but then popped up as out on the game day report. McDaniel had a boot on her left foot during the Tennessee game.

McDaniel is averaging 4.5 points and a hair under 3.0 assists. She has committed just 12 turnovers this season, giving her an assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.2.

Tac did not play against Tennessee, but that was due to matchups, not injuries. She was in uniform and available.

Tac has appeared in 23 games this season with three starts. She is averaging 3.1 points and 3.4 rebounds.

The injuries to McDaniel and Tac are the latest in an injury-plagued season for South Carolina. The Gamecocks have had their full roster at the start of just nine of 25 games, and finished just six games with a full roster.

That doesn’t count Chloe Kitts, who was lost for the season in October with a torn ACL. McDaniel, Makeer, Latson, Madina Okot, Tessa Johnson, and Tac have each missed at least one game due to injury or illness.

In total, South Carolina players have missed 50 games due to injury, suspension, or acclimation.

LSU’s availability report lists Kailyn Gilbert, who has not played since November, and Meghan Yarnevich as OUT. Yarnevich has appeared in 20 games this season, averaging 6.0 minutes.