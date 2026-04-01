South Carolina women's basketball: Two-regional NCAA Tournament continues to invite controversy

On March 17, the NCAA quietly revealed that it would continue using the two-regional format for five more seasons, extending the original plan from 2028 to 2031. The revelation came in an article on ESPN.com. If there was a press release or any kind of public discussion, I can’t find it.

On March 28, UConn coach Geno Auriemma, one of the biggest voices in the sport, went scorched earth on the two-regional format.

Parts of his rant have gone viral, but it’s important to read the whole thing before breaking down his argument.

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“I’m going read you some numbers, okay? Write them down. 4 for 20, 4 for 22, 1 for 17, 5 for 18, 4 for 16, 7 for 26. That’s the three-point shooting yesterday across the country. How many arenas are we going to sell out with that (stuff)? Now, maybe it was just a bad day shooting by everybody. These are all teams that average probably 30, over 30 (percent), for the season. Know what time our shoot-around was yesterday? 6:00 in the morning. 6:20, I think, for half an hour. This morning I just saw Notre Dame leaving, so they had media this morning. Their practice time is tonight at 5:30. What did you have to ask them this morning that you didn’t ask them last night? Or us? You know what time our practice time is? 6:30 tonight. So we had to get our kids up, come over here. You already knew who we were playing last night, but we can’t get on the court, and neither can the other teams. (Louisville coach Jeff) Walz had media at 7:30, I think.

“Does anybody who makes these decisions ever ask the coaches and the players, hey, does this work? Do you guys do this during the regular season? Is this normal? Total attendance yesterday at both places, 18,000. If we have four regions and you got a minimum 5,000 people – I mean, I went to Westchester State University. It’s a great university. I think that comes out to 20,000. So what are we doing here? Do you know when the last time they had a regional in the Northeast? Probably because we were the No. 2 seed, and NC State was a 1 seed, and we had to play in Bridgeport, so there will be no more regionals north of – I guess there’s one in Philly coming up. (Note: Albany, NY hosted a regional in 2024) That’s just a personal pet peeve, because we’ve gone to the Final Four no matter where the regional was. But I just don’t understand some of the decisions that are made about our game when we’re trying to grow the (bleeping) game. And I’m thrilled to be playing Notre Dame, because they’re damn good right now.

“So there you have it. Do you want to know the reason for these shooting percentages? I think they bring in new baskets, new basketballs right out of the box. Got people dribbling the ball off their feet. You got people missing layups all over the place. You bounce the ball, and it goes up to the ceiling. There’s just no concept of how basketball is played. Not that I have any of the answers. Believe me, I just have questions.”

TL;DR: The two-regional system is bad for players and coaches.

Auriemma’s rant immediately became the hot topic in both Fort Worth and Sacramento.

The two regional system has been controversial since it began in 2023, but the NCAA extended it because for the most part, it has also worked. Auriemma has brought the argument back front and center.

What is it?

Instead of each of the four regionals being played at a different site, there are two host sites, and each simultaneously hosts two regionals.

Why does the NCAA like it?

One of the secrets about the NCAA basketball tournament, men’s and women’s, is that attendance for the early rounds is not good. The chaos of so many games happening at once, never knowing when an upset might be brewing, is better enjoyed in front of a TV.

Empty arenas look bad. Full arenas look good, and ticket sales are revenue. For the men’s tournament, the value of television rights dwarfs the ticket revenue, but for the Women’s tournament, ticket sales are still a big part of revenue.

The NCAA has always cited a better atmosphere as the reason for two regionals, but money is part of it, too.

According to the NCAA, the highest attendance for a four-site regional was 73,954, in 2003. Under the two-regional format, attendance has been higher three out of four years, and last season, attendance was 84,754.

Does anyone else like it?

National media, which presumably includes broadcast partner ESPN, love it. One person can cover eight teams in one place. If you are a media outlet can send one reporter to each site and cover the whole tournament (you would kill the reporter in the process, but that’s okay). ESPN had on-location halftime shows at both venues. If there had been four sites, it probably would have had to stick with a studio show.

Potential host cities like it. They make money off of people coming from out of town to stay in hotels, eat in restaurants, and pump money into the local economy. Only having two regionals (especially when one is on the coast) means more people are travelling, which means more money.

So it’s good, right?

Well…

Who doesn’t like it?

Coaches, players, fans, local media.

Last year at the Elite Eight media session, Chloe Kitts rubbed the sleep out of her eyes and, in between yawns, asked me, “Didn’t we just talk to you guys?”

Why not?

The scheduling is absurd. Because two brackets are playing out at the same time and the teams have to be given separate time, practices and press conferences often happen early in the morning, and games last until late at night. And obviously, because there are games to be played, practice time in the arena is limited.

“But in the day before the game, we get an hour practice on the game court,” Duke’s Kara Lawson said. “I think if you talked to most coaches, they’d say we’d like more time to be able to practice with the eight teams shuttling in and out of the arena. I would guess they’d all say, yeah, I’d like to get more time on the game court. On the day before the game, you get an hour on the game court, and the day of the game, you get a 30-minute shoot-around. I think they should flip that.”

Travel becomes significantly more expensive and challenging. That puts a strain on fans and local media.

So it’s bad?

Well…

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Total attendance for this year’s regionals was 78,475. The NCAA would argue that is still the fourth-highest attendance for the regionals ever.

But as Auriema pointed out, that doesn’t mean it is because of the format. Interest in women’s basketball began to surge in 2022, the last year of the old format. It truly took off near the end of 2023, and in 2024 the national championship game had higher viewership than the men’s title game.

No one actually knows what attendance in 2026 would be like with four host sites. In 2024, Albany was overwhelmed by double hosting. There weren’t enough hotel rooms or workspaces for media. Bigger cities started bidding, like Sacramento and Fort Worth this year and Philadelphia and Las Vegas next year.

The size of the infrastructure now required to host eliminates a lot of cities that might be interested.

UCLA coach Cori Close sided with Auriemma in that the NCAA does not seem to be evolving as interest evolves or listening to coaches.

“I was in favor of going to the two regional sites when that happened. I think every year we should look and go, where are we in our game, how did this play out efficiency-wise, from a student-athlete well-being side, is there some ways in which we can organize to make things a little bit more cohesive so teams aren’t going back and forth from media coverage to practices later and those kinds of things? I think I understand exactly why we did this at the time, but I also think we have to be constantly nimble to go, does this serve our game best now? And is there any small tweaks that would make it run more efficiently? It’s a really hard combination to find,” Close said. “I think it’s really hard to evaluate in the moment. But I do think it deserves to have some significant stakeholders after it’s over go, hey, can we have some input on how it’s affecting us? And let’s have some collaboration about how we can continue to move our game forward.”

None of the sessions this season sold out. The sessions in Sacramento were not much more than half full. Six teams this season had higher average attendance than the regionals.

If the objective is to grow the game, as Auriemma said, the two-site format is not helping. It makes games harder to go to for fans. Local media, which plays a bigger role in creating new fans than national media, gets squeezed (although, as one national writer correctly pointed out, a lot of the local media that is getting “squeezed” isn’t covering the games in their backyard either).

Unfortunately, it will be at least five more years before anything changes.

TL;DR: It’s a complex situation without a clear solution.