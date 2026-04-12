Former South Carolina women's basketball All-American rejoins Gamecock teammate with WNBA contender

South Carolina women’s basketball alum Ty Harris has signed a new WNBA contract.

According to a report from Indy Star Sports’ Chloe Peterson, the former Gamecock will be joining the Indiana Fever.

With the Fever, Harris will reunite with USC teammate Aliyah Boston. Following a run to the WNBA Playoffs’ semifinals last summer, the Fever expect to be a major contender again in 2026.

Harris spent four seasons across two stints with the Dallas Wings, including 2025, though she missed a significant portion of the year with a knee injury. She also played two years with the Connecticut Sun.

In 2023 with the Sun, Harris led the WNBA in three-point shooting, hitting 46.4% of her outside shot attempts. She shot 45.5% from the arc during limited action in 2025 before her season-ending knee injury.

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During her South Carolina playing days, Harris became one of the greatest Gamecocks to lace ’em up in Colonial Life Arena. Her long list of accolades includes All-American honors, three years of All-SEC selections, and an SEC All-Freshman selection. Harris also won the Dawn Staley Award and was a finalist for two National Player of the Year honors.

No. 52 is South Carolina’s all-time leader in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio. She won a national championship, two SEC regular-season titles, and three SEC Tournament championships with the Gamecocks.

Following her excellent collegiate playing career, Harris earned a first-round selection from the Dallas Wings in the 2020 WNBA Draft.