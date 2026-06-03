South Carolina women's basketball: Tyasha Harris to be inducted into Lettermen's Hall of Fame

Former Gamecock Tyasha Harris, one of the best point guards in program history, has been named to the South Carolina Association of Lettermen’s Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

A native of Noblesville, Indiana, Harris played at South Carolina from 2016-2020. She took over as the starting point guard midway through her freshman season and held onto the position for the rest of her career.

On social media, Harris released the following statement:

“Being inducted into the South Carolina Association of Lettermen’s Athletics Hall of Fame is truly humbling and something I don’t take lightly. As someone who has always embraced the underdog role, this honor means so much because of everything this program poured into me on and off the court. South Carolina challenged me, believed in me and helped shape me into the person and player I am today.

“When I first arrived, I was just chasing a dream. To now have my name connected forever with so many Gamecock legends is a blessing I’ll always be grateful for. None of this happens without my coaches, teammates, family, and everyone who supported me throughout the journey. I’ll forever be proud to be a Gamecock!”

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Harris bookended her career with two of the best seasons in program history. She piloted South Carolina to its first national championship in 2017. Harris scored five of her 10 points in the last 1:04 to beat Stanford in the semifinal, and had six points in five rebounds in the national championship game.

As a senior, Harris led the Gamecocks to a 32-1 record, an undefeated SEC season, and a consensus number one ranking. They were favored to win their second national championship, but the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. That season, she earned WBCA All-America, first team All-SEC, and SEC Athlete of the Year honors.

Harris was also a two-time WBCA honorable mention All-America and second team All-SEC honoree (2018, 2019). She was named to the 2017 SEC All-Freshman team.

Harris finished her career as South Carolina’s all-time leader in career assists (702) and assists in a season (220 in 2017-18), and was the career leader in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.55) before being passed by Raven Johnson. She also ranks just outside South Carolina’s top 20 with 1,340 career points, second in career free throw percentage (.792) and minutes played, fifth in career starts, third in career assist average (5.1 apg), and tenth in career steals (224).

Harris was drafted seventh overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft by Dallas. She was later traded to Connecticut, where she led the WNBA in three-point percentage in 2023. Harris was traded back to Dallas, but missed most of last season with a knee injury. She signed with the Indiana Fever this offseason.

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Harris is the third player of the Dawn Staley era, and the 10th overall women’s basketball player inducted into the Hall of Fame. Tiffany Mitchell and A’ja Wilson were inducted in 2024 and 2025, respectively. The other women’s basketball players are Sheila Foster, Shaunzinski Gortman, Shannon Johnson, Martha Parker, Jocelyn Penn, Katrina Anderson Sacoco, and Brantley Southers. Coach Nancy Wilson was also inducted in 2021.

The 2026 Hall of Fame class also includes the 2010 and 2011 National Champion baseball teams, football coach Steve Spurrier (2005-2015), and with student-athletes Sabrina D’Angelo (women’s soccer, 2011-2014), Ingrid Martins (women’s tennis, 2015-2019), Savannah McCaskill (women’s soccer (2014-2017), Tomas Peribonio (men’s swimming, 2015-2018), and Bert Sorin (men’s track and field, 1996-1999).