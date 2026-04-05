South Carolina women's basketball: UCLA routs South Carolina for its first national championship

For the second year in row, South Carolina’s season ended with a blowout in the national championship game as the Gamecocks fell 79-51 to UCLA.

Last season, South Carolina’s defense disappeared in an 82-59 loss to UConn. This year, it was the offense that was nonexistent.

South Carolina shot just 29.5% for the game and 2-14 from three. UCLA only shot 43.5%, but the Bruins were 8-19 from three and didn’t have to be perfect with how badly the Gamecocks struggled. South Carolina couldn’t even get easy points, finishing with just six fast-break points and minus-nine in points off turnovers.

The Gamecocks missed eight of their first nine shots, quickly falling into a hole they could never dig out of. Meanwhile, UCLA sprinted out to a 13-4 lead.

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Agot Makeer cut UCLA’s lead to 13-10 with a three-pointer from the wing, but then the Gamecocks went ice cold. South Carolina did not score over the final 4:23 of the first quarter and missed eight consecutive shot attempts.

Raven Johnson, who had been masterful running the offense in this postseason, said simply that nothing was working.

“I mean, seen the score?” she said. “Yeah. Score speaks for itself.”

The Gamecocks finished the first quarter shooting 3-18 and 2-6 on layups. After Maddy McDaniel missed a layup early in the shot clock, Kiki Rice had time to hit a step-back, buzzer-beat three that pushed UCLA’s lead to double-digits going into the second quarter.

There was plenty of blame (or credit) for the Gamecocks’ offensive woes. UCLA smothered the guards on the perimeter and made it tough for Joyce Edwards or Madina Okot to get the ball in the post.

When South Carolina did get dribble penetration, Lauren Betts was there waiting. She only had two blocks, but her presence altered or eliminated countless other shots. Betts finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“It’s really hard. I thought the first quarter, first half, we had a lot of people taking shots that aren’t normal for us. So we didn’t do a good job of getting the people that probably was supposed to get some better looks the ball,” Dawn Staley said. “But I think UCLA had a lot to do with it. Not going to say that they didn’t. They really did. I didn’t think we had to play perfect basketball, but we had to play better basketball. We had to make shots, create offense for our defense. We had to be better defensively, actually pushing them off their spots. I think they got to where they needed to go.”

Even when South Carolina had opportunities, the Gamecocks hurt themselves with poor execution. There was no better example than the end of the first half.

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South Carolina had the final possession of the first half with a chance to cut into a 13-point deficit. Raven Johnson dribbled around the perimeter to get to a midrange spot on the elbow. But as she created space, Madina Okot came out from the post and bumped into Johnson. Johnson made the shot, but because Okot got in her way, it came after the buzzer.

“I thought they came out and disrupted from a defensive standpoint,” Staley said. “Then they pretty much got what they wanted offensively. When they did it, they created second-chance opportunities. We just didn’t have it today. We tried, but we just didn’t have it today. They were the better team today. Congratulations to them.”

Tessa Johnson led South Carolina with 14 points on 6-12 shooting, and Makeer added 11 points to keep her NCAA Tournament double-figure streak intact.

But Edwards, Okot, Raven Johnson, and Ta’Niya Latson struggled. Edwards had eight points and 11 rebounds, but was just 3-10 against UCLA’s 6-4 Angela Dugalić and 6-7 Lauren Betts.

Okot had six points and three rebounds and committed three fouls. She only played 13 minutes because she struggled so badly. Raven Johnson had three points and three rebounds with no assists. Latson had four points.

Gabriela Jaquez led all scorers with 21 points and added 10 rebounds. Gianna Kneepkens added 15 points, and Kiki Rice and Charlisse Leger-Walker each had 10.

Notes:

Adhel Tac and Chloe Kitts were not available to play. … All 10 Gamecocks played. … All but Ayla McDowell and Alicia Tournebize scored. … In its final game as an Under Armour program, South Carolina wore its black “script Carolina” uniforms. … Shane Beamer, Jerzy Robinson, and Sakima Walker were at the game. … Red Panda was the halftime entertainment. … The All-Tournament team was Lauren Betts, Jaquez, Rice, Tessa Johnson, and Latson. … I voted for Kneepkens over Rice, but the same other four. … Dawn Staley’s outfit: Staley wore a black Balenciaga jacket with the number “01” on the front and back. … Announced attendance was 15,856. The game was a sellout.