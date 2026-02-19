South Carolina women's basketball unveils new uniforms

South Carolina women’s basketball will play on Thursday night in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, when they take the court for the SEC matchup, the Gamecocks will be in a brand new uniform.

On Thursday afternoon, USC’s official women’s basketball social media accounts revealed that the team would be playing in an alternative all-black uniform against Alabama.

The Gamecocks have two other all-black looks that they wear (one with a standard font and another “Script Carolina” jersey). However, the new jerseys include the “Block C” across the chest. The uniforms will also feature three stars containing the numbers 17, 22, and 24, representing the program’s three national championship wins from the 2016-17, 2021-22, and 2023-24 seasons.

You can see the social media teaser below.

New threads Thursday 🤙 pic.twitter.com/QhD2aibRPh — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) February 19, 2026

South Carolina is 8-1 overall in nine games wearing black this season. The team’s only loss in black (and one of just two this entire season) came in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Fans won’t have long to wait to see the Gamecocks on the court in their new uniforms. South Carolina and Alabama will play on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network will carry the television broadcast, while the ESPN app makes the contest available via streaming.

South Carolina played Alabama in a home game at Colonial Life Arena earlier this season. The Gamecocks won the contest, 83-57.

Heading into Thursday’s matchup, both teams are ranked. USC (25-2, 11-1 SEC) sits at No. 3 in the most recent AP top 25, while Alabama (20-6, 6-6 SEC) is No. 25.