South Carolina women's basketball standouts earn second-team and honorable mention All-American honors

Conference tournaments are in the rearview mirror, and Selection Sunday is upcoming. The NCAA Tournament is one week away from its opening tip, and South Carolina women’s basketball projects to be one of the four No. 1 seeds in this year’s Big Dance.

However, before March Madness continues, the sport is getting into its award announcement season. With that, USA Today revealed its All-American teams on Wednesday. So did ESPN.

South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards earned a spot on both outlets’ second team. Point guard Raven Johnson is also an honorable mention All-American, according to USA Today.

The full teams can be seen below:

First Team (USA Today)

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt Commodores guard

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard

Madison Booker, Texas Longhorns forward

Sarah Strong, UConn Huskies forward

Lauren Betts, UCLA center

Second Team (USA Today)

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina Gamecocks forward

Olivia Miles, TCU Horned Frogs guard

Azzi Fudd, UConn Huskies guard

Audi Crooks, Iowa State Cyclones center

Clara Strack, Kentucky Wildcats center

Honorable Mention (USA Today)

Raven Johnson, South Carolina Gamecocks guard

Maggie Doogan, Richmond Spiders forward

Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State Buckeyes guard

Toby Fournier, Duke Blue Devils forward

Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss Rebels forward

First Team (ESPN)

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt Commodores guard

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard

Azzi Fudd, UConn Huskies guard

Sarah Strong, UConn Huskies forward

Lauren Betts, UCLA center

Second Team (ESPN)

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina Gamecocks forward

Olivia Miles, TCU Horned Frogs guard

Madison Booker, Texas Longhorns forward

Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State Buckeyes guard

Olivia Olson, Michigan Wolverines guard

Edwards is having a strong sophomore campaign. She is also a finalist for the Wooden National Player of the Year and a first-team All-SEC selection.

The Gamecock forward is averaging 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Her 58.2% shooting efficiency is fourth in the SEC. Edwards also made the National Defensive Player of the Year late-season watch list and expects to be a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, given each year to the top power forward in the country.

Johnson, a second-team All-SEC pick and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, is having her best season at Carolina.

She is averaging 10.3 points per game on career-best efficiency numbers from the field and the 3-point arc. She is also posting an elite 5.4-1.6 assist-turnover ratio and is a finalist for National Defensive Player of the Year.