South Carolina women's basketball standouts earn second-team and honorable mention All-American honors
Conference tournaments are in the rearview mirror, and Selection Sunday is upcoming. The NCAA Tournament is one week away from its opening tip, and South Carolina women’s basketball projects to be one of the four No. 1 seeds in this year’s Big Dance.
However, before March Madness continues, the sport is getting into its award announcement season. With that, USA Today revealed its All-American teams on Wednesday. So did ESPN.
South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards earned a spot on both outlets’ second team. Point guard Raven Johnson is also an honorable mention All-American, according to USA Today.
The full teams can be seen below:
First Team (USA Today)
Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt Commodores guard
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard
Madison Booker, Texas Longhorns forward
Sarah Strong, UConn Huskies forward
Lauren Betts, UCLA center
Second Team (USA Today)
Joyce Edwards, South Carolina Gamecocks forward
Olivia Miles, TCU Horned Frogs guard
Azzi Fudd, UConn Huskies guard
Audi Crooks, Iowa State Cyclones center
Clara Strack, Kentucky Wildcats center
Honorable Mention (USA Today)
Raven Johnson, South Carolina Gamecocks guard
Maggie Doogan, Richmond Spiders forward
Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State Buckeyes guard
Toby Fournier, Duke Blue Devils forward
Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss Rebels forward
First Team (ESPN)
Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt Commodores guard
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard
Azzi Fudd, UConn Huskies guard
Sarah Strong, UConn Huskies forward
Lauren Betts, UCLA center
Top 10
Second Team (ESPN)
Joyce Edwards, South Carolina Gamecocks forward
Olivia Miles, TCU Horned Frogs guard
Madison Booker, Texas Longhorns forward
Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State Buckeyes guard
Olivia Olson, Michigan Wolverines guard
Edwards is having a strong sophomore campaign. She is also a finalist for the Wooden National Player of the Year and a first-team All-SEC selection.
The Gamecock forward is averaging 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Her 58.2% shooting efficiency is fourth in the SEC. Edwards also made the National Defensive Player of the Year late-season watch list and expects to be a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, given each year to the top power forward in the country.
Johnson, a second-team All-SEC pick and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, is having her best season at Carolina.
She is averaging 10.3 points per game on career-best efficiency numbers from the field and the 3-point arc. She is also posting an elite 5.4-1.6 assist-turnover ratio and is a finalist for National Defensive Player of the Year.