South Carolina women's basketball puts two on USBWA All-American teams
On Tuesday, the United States Basketball Writers Association released its All-American teams. A pair of South Carolina women’s basketball stars earned the honors.
Sophomore forward Joyce Edwards made the second team, while senior guard Raven Johnson picked up an honorable mention selection. Both Edwards and Johnson were among the 25 total players honored.
You can see the entire USBWA All-American teams below.
First Team
Lauren Betts, UCLA Bruins center
Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt Commodores guard
Azzi Fudd, UConn Huskies guard
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard
Sarah Strong, UConn Huskies forward
Second Team
Joyce Edwards, South Carolina Gamecocks forward
Madison Booker, Texas Longhorns forward
Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State Buckeyes guard
Audi Crooks, Iowa State Cyclones center
Olivia Miles, TCU Horned Frogs guard
Third Team
Raegan Beers, Oklahoma Sooners center
Toby Fournier, Duke Blue Devils forward
Rori Harmon, Texas Longhorns guard
Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU Tigers guard
Olivia Olson, Michigan Wolverines forward
Kiki Rice, UCLA Bruins guard
Honorable Mention
Shay Ciezki, Indiana Hoosiers guard
Jazzy Davidson, Southern Cal Trojans guard
Maggie Doogan, Richmond Spiders forward
Ava Heiden, Iowa Hawkeyes center
Raven Johnson, South Carolina Gamecocks guard
Liv McGill, Florida Gators guard
Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss Rebels forward
Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward
Clara Strack, Kentucky Wildcats forward
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Edwards is in the midst of an excellent second season with the Gamecocks. In addition to her USBWA selection, she has earned All-American honors from The Athletic, USA Today, the Sporting News, and ESPN.
In addition to her All-American selections, Edwards was a first-team All-SEC pick. She is a finalist for the Wooden National Player of the Year Award. She made the late-season watch list for the Naismith National Player of the Year Award, as well. Edwards is also a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, given to the nation’s top power forward.
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On the season, No. 8 is averaging 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, while her 58.2% shooting efficiency is fourth in the SEC.
In what is her final year in garnet and black, Johnson is having her best year, as well. She earned another honorable mention All-American spot from USA Today and was the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Johnson is averaging 10.3 points per game on career-best efficiency numbers overall from the field and from beyond the 3-point arc. She is also posting an elite 5.4-1.6 assist-turnover ratio.
The senior guard is a finalist for National Defensive Player of the Year, the Nancy Lieberman Award, and the Dawn Staley Award.
Edwards, Johnson, and the Gamecocks will begin their NCAA Tournament journey this weekend.
First, USC will match up with the winner of a play-in contest between Southern and Samford. The Jaguars and Bulldogs will play on Thursday, and the Gamecocks will then battle the winner on Saturday, March 21. That contest will begin at 1:00 p.m. ABC will handle the national television broadcast, while the ESPN app will make the action available via streaming