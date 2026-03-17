South Carolina women's basketball puts two on USBWA All-American teams

On Tuesday, the United States Basketball Writers Association released its All-American teams. A pair of South Carolina women’s basketball stars earned the honors.

Sophomore forward Joyce Edwards made the second team, while senior guard Raven Johnson picked up an honorable mention selection. Both Edwards and Johnson were among the 25 total players honored.

You can see the entire USBWA All-American teams below.

First Team

Lauren Betts, UCLA Bruins center

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt Commodores guard

Azzi Fudd, UConn Huskies guard

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard

Sarah Strong, UConn Huskies forward

Second Team

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina Gamecocks forward

Madison Booker, Texas Longhorns forward

Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State Buckeyes guard

Audi Crooks, Iowa State Cyclones center

Olivia Miles, TCU Horned Frogs guard

Third Team

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma Sooners center

Toby Fournier, Duke Blue Devils forward

Rori Harmon, Texas Longhorns guard

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU Tigers guard

Olivia Olson, Michigan Wolverines forward

Kiki Rice, UCLA Bruins guard

Honorable Mention

Shay Ciezki, Indiana Hoosiers guard

Jazzy Davidson, Southern Cal Trojans guard

Maggie Doogan, Richmond Spiders forward

Ava Heiden, Iowa Hawkeyes center

Raven Johnson, South Carolina Gamecocks guard

Liv McGill, Florida Gators guard

Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss Rebels forward

Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward

Clara Strack, Kentucky Wildcats forward

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Edwards is in the midst of an excellent second season with the Gamecocks. In addition to her USBWA selection, she has earned All-American honors from The Athletic, USA Today, the Sporting News, and ESPN.

In addition to her All-American selections, Edwards was a first-team All-SEC pick. She is a finalist for the Wooden National Player of the Year Award. She made the late-season watch list for the Naismith National Player of the Year Award, as well. Edwards is also a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, given to the nation’s top power forward.

On the season, No. 8 is averaging 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, while her 58.2% shooting efficiency is fourth in the SEC.

In what is her final year in garnet and black, Johnson is having her best year, as well. She earned another honorable mention All-American spot from USA Today and was the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Johnson is averaging 10.3 points per game on career-best efficiency numbers overall from the field and from beyond the 3-point arc. She is also posting an elite 5.4-1.6 assist-turnover ratio.

The senior guard is a finalist for National Defensive Player of the Year, the Nancy Lieberman Award, and the Dawn Staley Award.

Edwards, Johnson, and the Gamecocks will begin their NCAA Tournament journey this weekend.

First, USC will match up with the winner of a play-in contest between Southern and Samford. The Jaguars and Bulldogs will play on Thursday, and the Gamecocks will then battle the winner on Saturday, March 21. That contest will begin at 1:00 p.m. ABC will handle the national television broadcast, while the ESPN app will make the action available via streaming