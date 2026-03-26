South Carolina women's basketball: Volleyball helps the Gamecock forwards prepare for games

Before every game, South Carolina warms up the same way. It starts with stretching, then jump shots, layups, and passing. And finally, volleyball.

About 20 minutes before tipoff of every game, South Carolina’s forwards head toward midcourt with a basketball and start playing volleyball. The drill is exclusively for the forwards, although Raven Johnson joined in a couple of times last weekend.

Nobody is quite sure who started it or when. The consensus opinion, after polling the group, is that Adhel Tac most likely started it. Tac, who has not played since February because of an injury, was not available to give her version.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Joyce Edwards and Maryam Dauda were pretty sure that they started doing it occasionally last season. Then it became an every-game thing this season at Tac’s urging. Madina Okot, who joined the Gamecocks last offseason, was sure it predated her.

“I’m new here, so I just found them doing that, and I joined in,” she said. “I like it. I’m enjoying doing that.”

When Alicia Tournebize joined the Gamecocks in January, she was a little confused to see her new basketball teammates warming up by playing volleyball. She took it in stride and was immediately welcomed into the pregame volleyball circle.

“When I came here, I was like, oh, okay, they warm up like this. Okay, no problem. But it’s a good way to warm up, too,” Tournebize said. “I feel like it’s fun and it allows us to connect together in different way, so it’s good.”

There is a lot of overlap between basketball and volleyball. The same physical traits – height, long arms, and quick feet – are desirable in both sports.

That doesn’t mean they are all equally talented.

“When you see us doing that,” Okot said, trying to be polite, “you’re able to tell who played volleyball before and who did not.”

Okot grew up playing volleyball in Kenya, and volleyball, not basketball, was her original sport. Edwards was a three-sport star at Camden High, playing basketball, volleyball, and soccer. She was all-state in volleyball.

Okot confidently declared that she is the best volleyball player. Edwards adamantly disagreed.

“Madina thinks she’s the best volleyball player, but I am the best volleyball player,” she said.

South Carolina’s forwards warm up for each game by playing volleyball. pic.twitter.com/ay5U34p4DM — Chris Wellbaum (@ChrisWellbaum) March 25, 2026

Tournebize had never played volleyball before, so she wasn’t surprised that Okot and Edwards were a bit dismissive of her skills.

“Yeah. Okay. That’s fair,” she said, pretending to be insulted. “You can tell, like, just like seeing that they’re good. They’re good.”

Tournebize joked that she would need “many years” of practice to get as good at volleyball as Edwards and Okot, but her peers took it easy on her. Not Maryam Dauda. Edwards and Okot were completely dismissive of Dauda’s volleyball skills.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

“Maryam, Lord bless her, sometimes she’ll be struggling,” Edwards said. “But she is trying.”

“I feel like she had a little bit of skills in volleyball but she didn’t keep it up,” Okot said. “She looks like sometimes she doesn’t have fun doing that.”

Dauda confirmed that all of their trash talk is accurate.

“I only played one year in eighth grade, and I hated it,” she said. “I never wanted to touch a volleyball again.”

Fortunately, the Gamecocks play volleyball with a basketball, so technically Dauda has maintained her middle school pledge. And she is still the consummate teammate who is just happy to help.

“I’m good at tipping the pass up at you,” she said, helpfully. “But I’m not a volleyball player. … Not me.”

After several minutes of laughing about Dauda’s lack of volleyball ability, we decided to reframe the situation. For someone with very little volleyball experience who is playing with experienced and talented players, she is remarkably skilled.

“Yes!” Dauda exclaimed.