South Carolina women's basketball vs. Arkansas: How to watch, TV, streaming, live updates

On Thursday, the No. 3 South Carolina women’s basketball team travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to play the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here’s how you can follow all of the action.

Who: South Carolina (15-1, 2-0 SEC) at Arkansas (11-6, 0-2 SEC)

When: Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch, listen: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

TV/What Channel? The game will not be on traditional broadcast television.

Video streaming: You can stream the game on SECN+.

Announcers: Brett Dolan and Matt Zimmerman will be on the call.

Local radio/streaming: The South Carolina radio broadcast will air on 106.7 in Columbia, with Brad Muller on the call. The pregame show will begin at 7 p.m.

There are several streaming options, including this direct link to the broadcast.

Satellite radio: The South Carolina radio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM Channel 191.

Betting odds: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

As of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, BetMGM hasn’t posted betting information for the game.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Champions

On BetMGM, as of Thursday morning, UConn is listed as the favorite (-200) to win the NCAA Women’s Tournament (a $200 bet would result in a $100 payout). The Huskies are followed by Texas (+800), South Carolina (+800), UCLA (+850), and LSU (+1100).

Predictions: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Computer Predictions

Massey Ratings predicts a score of South Carolina 88-Arkansas 58, with a 98% chance of the Gamecocks winning.

Bart Torvik predicts a score of South Carolina 94-Arkansas 61, with a 99% chance of the Gamecocks winning.

GamecockCentral Prediction

South Carolina 96-Arkansas 59

Injury report: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

For the third consecutive game, South Carolina expects to play without Ta’Niya Latson and Alicia Tournebize against Arkansas on Thursday.

Ashlyn Watkins is out for the 2025-26 season (and not with the team) while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in January of 2025. Chloe Kitts is out for the 2025-26 season with a torn right ACL.

